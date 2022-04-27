5 best-looking Free Fire gun skins to use in Rank Season 27

Like any other popular game, Garena Free Fire has an abundance of cosmetics, and gun skins are one of them. They offer boast-worthy looks and elevate the capabilities of base weapons. Thus, they are vital to anyone's gameplay strategy in any game mode.

The enhanced capabilities of a weapon are highly beneficial when users are focusing on ranking up in the game. Alongside an able character ability, the availability of a powerful gun with impressive skin is more than enough to dominate enemies, provided gamers possess a decent skill-set.

Garena Free Fire: Most enjoyable gun skins with astonishing looks for the ranked mode (Season 27)

BR Rank Season 27 is active now, and there is more than enough time for users to maximize their ranks. Thus, they can still formulate their strategies for ranked mode and can go for any of the following gun skins:

1) Swordsman Legends SVD

Attributes

Damage: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

In-game description:

"Legend always finishes it with a single shot"

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

Snipers are not easy to master for every player, but they offer excellent long-range capabilities to players. However, they can also go for marksman rifles if they want a long-range gun in their weapon combination on the battlefield.

Users can choose a marksman rifle over a sniper because the former are relatively easier to handle and provide better magazine, fire rate, and stability. Hence, a Marksman rifle skin will prove equally vital in the ranked mode.

Swordsman Legends SVD is exceptionally brilliant in terms of performance and looks among the skins available in Free Fire's armory. The gun features multiple shades of colors like red, purple, and pink alongside mesmerizing VFX around the trigger.

2) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Attributes

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

In-game description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

Assault rifles are unarguably the most versatile weapons in Garena Free Fire as they can be used in close-quarter scuffles, while one can also engage in medium-range flights.

Among ARs in the game, AUG is one of the best options available that works wonders, especially when gamers play aggressively. However, it tends to lose stability with increasing range.

Therefore, Cyber Bounty skin becomes the best option for players who prefer AUG as it provides more stability alongside a high rate of fire in close range. In addition to that, the AUG skin is a special edition collectible related to Chrono. Thus, it boasts a futuristic look which is a visual treat on the battlefield.

3) MP5 - Champion Boxer

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Magazine: +

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Casted from gold taken off the boxer king's crown."

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

MP5 is among the potent Free Fire submachine guns, one of the best options for users with aggressive playstyle. Gamers can further enhance the gun's capabilities by using Champion Boxer skin.

The golden-colored skin seems quite beautiful with its shiny look alongside stunning VFX. However, the enhanced damage and fire rate stats make the Champion Boxer MP5 suitable for ranked mode.

4) Thompson - Dragon Mob

Attributes

Rate of Fire: +

Magazine: ++

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Let's talk business."

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

Thompson is another brilliant SMG in Garena Free Fire that proves to be a decent option for medium-range fights. Moreover, it is readily available on the battlefield among the loot, so most gamers handle it pretty efficiently.

Although there are some flaws in Thompson, users can overcome them with Dragon Mob skin, as it provides a higher rate of fire and magazine to users. Thus, making the base weapon more suitable for rush playstyle.

However, it is the golden-white skin with a dragon's design on it that makes the Thompson skin a must-have.

5) M1014 - Wasteland

Attributes

Damage: +

Range: ++

Rate of fire: -

In-game description:

"Waste your opponents before they know what's happening."

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

Shotguns are among the most overpowered weapons in Garena Free Fire, as gamers can easily score one-shot skills at a suitable range. M1014 is a prime example of an overpowered shotgun.

Thus, those looking for M1014 skin can go for the 'Wasteland.' It is a black-colored skin that showcases a skull design alongside lightning special effects that spiral around the gun.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Free Fire is currently banned in India as of February 2022, so gamers should download the MAX variant.

