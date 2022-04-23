Ranking 5 best Free Fire characters based on popularity

Characters are an essential aspect of Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant due to their tactical prowess in a match. Some characters help with enhancing the defense, while other upscale players' attacking capabilities during various combat situations in Garena Free Fire MAX and the original game.

However, in the case of some characters, abilities don't make a difference when it comes to popularity. Such characters are considered fan favorites due to the initial hype they created during their launch. Despite the nerfs and balance changes, they have retained their popularity in the game over time.

Note: Characters in the following list are solely listed based on their popularity. If players want to have a look at any skill-based listicle, they can find the same in Sportskeeda's Free Fire section. The list reflects the author's opinions, and readers' views may differ.

Listing the most popular characters in Garena Free Fire (2022)

5) Skyler

Skyler is relatively the newest Free Fire character featured on this list in comparison to the rest of the following entries. Thus, his popularity is not that massive compared to the characters listed below. However, players still love Skyler due to his balanced ability 'Riptide Rhythm.'

After Free Fire x Son Tung M-TP collaboration, Skyler was added to the game. Thus, Skyler borrows the looks of the famous Vietnamese musician. His gloo wall-related skills have been one of the flagship alternatives among Free Fire's active abilities.

Whenever users hit the ability button while using Skyler, his skill Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave that has the capability to destroy as many as five enemy gloo walls.

Furthermore, when users deploy a gloo wall, they can avail themselves of the HP recovery. The recovery starts at four points and increases with multiple deployments.

Level-ups

Level 1:

HP: 4

Range: 50 meters

CD: 60 seconds

Level 2:

HP: 5

Range: 58 meters

CD: 58 seconds

Level 3:

HP: 6

Range: 67 meters

CD: 55 seconds

Level 4:

HP: 7

Range: 77 meters

CD: 51 seconds

Level 5:

HP: 8

Range: 88 meters

CD: 46 seconds

Level 6:

HP: 9

Range: 100 meters

CD: 40 seconds

4) K

In October 2020, Free Fire collaborated with Niles Hollowell-Dhar, aka KSHMR, an Indian-American DJ, that led to the introduction of K. However, K, popularly known as Captain Booyah, hasn't always been a popular character. Still, he has amassed popularity recently due to the spread of positive word-of-mouth.

K is arguably the best character in Free Fire regarding tactical prowess. He can be a supporting character for the team while also allowing users to develop an attacking gameplay strategy.

His ability 'Master of All' grants an enhanced max EP by 50 while also allowing players to use two following modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Helps the allies within a six-meter radius of Captain Booyah to attain an increase in EP to HP conversion rate by 500%. Psychology mode: Gamers receive an EP recovery of three points after each 2.2-second interval.

Level-ups

Level 1:

EP recovery interval - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150

Level 2:

EP recovery interval - 2 seconds

Max EP - 170

Level 3:

EP recovery interval - 1.8 seconds

Max EP - 190

Level 4:

EP recovery interval - 1.6 seconds

Max EP - 210

Level 5:

EP recovery interval - 1.4 seconds

Max EP - 230

Level 6:

EP recovery interval - 1 second

Max EP - 250

3) Chrono

It is pretty clear why Chrono is on this list as he is a result of the Free Fire x CR7 collaboration. Based on Cristiano Ronaldo, Chrono was wildly popular not just for his celebrity connection, but also for the impressive active ability 'Time Turner' he boasted.

Over time, Chrono has gone through multiple nerfs that have affected his capabilities as a potent character, but the popularity has remained intact. Thus, one can spot several YouTubers, still using Chrono's ability that provides a holographic shield of 800 HP for four seconds.

Time Turner has a high cooldown, and gamers can only use the ability to shield themselves as players can shoot from inside the holographic force field of Chrono.

Level-ups

Level 1:

Duration: Four seconds

Four seconds CD: 180 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: Four seconds

Four seconds CD: 164 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds CD: 150 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds CD: 138 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds CD: 128 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds CD: 120 seconds

2) Wukong

Introduced in January 2019, Wukong is based on a popular Chinese Mythical character of the same name, aka the Monkey King. He has appeared in several pieces of literature and even pop culture media. Thus, Wukong is also referred to as the Monkey King in Free Fire.

He offers an impressive active ability named 'Camouflage' that has been the reason behind his fame among Free Fire users. Camouflage skill allows the character to turn into a bush and move with a 20% reduction in agility alongside a massive cooldown at the first level.

Level-ups

Level 1:

Duration: 10 seconds

10 seconds CD: 300 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: 11 seconds

11 seconds CD: 280 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: 12 seconds

12 seconds CD: 260 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: 13 seconds

13 seconds CD: 240 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: 14 seconds

14 seconds CD: 220 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: 15 seconds

15 seconds CD: 200 seconds

1) Alok

Alok was introduced in the game via a collaboration with Brazilian DJ Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo in November 2019. Ever since his in-game arrival, Alok has been the most talked-about character in Free Fire, and the reason behind his unparalleled popularity is his ability.

'Drop the Beat' is the name of Alok's active ability that has remained almost unchanged despite nerfs and adjustments on multiple occasions. Players still go for 'Drop the Beat,' which helps users create an aura with a five-meter radius. The aura provides an agility buff and HP restoration (five HP/second).

Like other active abilities, 'Drop the Beat' also has a cooldown (45 seconds).

Level-ups

Level 1:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds Agility: 10%

Level 2:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds Agility: 11%

Level 3:

Duration: Seven seconds

Seven seconds Agility: 12%

Level 4:

Duration: Eight seconds

Eight seconds Agility: 13%

Level 5:

Duration: Nine seconds

Nine seconds Agility: 14%

Level 6:

Duration: Ten seconds

Ten seconds Agility: 15%

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. If players want to access their player ID, they should use the MAX variant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul