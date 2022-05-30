5 best MP40 skins in Free Fire MAX as of OB34 update

Free Fire MAX provides players with a diverse selection of unique weaponry that they can use to decimate opponents and earn the Booyah. These firearms are organized into various categories such as assault rifles (ARs), submachine guns (SMGs), sniper rifles, pistols, and many others.

MP40 is one of the finest guns in the SMG category, and its fast rate of fire makes it an excellent option for close-quarter fights. In addition, players can further improve the weapon's overall performance by using the different gun skins that are currently available in the game.

This article lists the best MP40 skins in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The list below represents the writer's opinion, and the user's views may vary from skin to skin.

Top 5 MP40 skins in Free Fire MAX (after OB34 update)

5) MP40 – Crazy Bunny

Even though the MP40 – Crazy Bunny is not the best option in terms of overall stats, it is one of Free Fire MAX's rarest skins. The skin's popularity has risen over the years, and Indian players will most likely remember it from the video on the Total Gaming channel, where Ajjubhai spent a considerable number of diamonds to obtain it.

The enhanced range by the skin range would make the MP40 slightly better at longer ranges. Here are the exact details of the attributes that MP40 – Crazy Bunny changes:

Damage: "+"

Range: "++"

Magazine: "-"

4) MP40 – Mechanical

MP40 – Mechanical is one of the best skins for the gun (Image via Garena)

This skin is currently available to Free Fire MAX players, and they can purchase the Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate for the same. Each crate will cost 40 diamonds. However, it is essential to note that the gun skin is not guaranteed in a particular number of crates.

Beside the MP40 – Mechanical, users will also be able to acquire the M79 – Mechanical from the same crate. The stats affected by the skin mentioned above are as follows:

Damage: "++"

Range: "+"

Reload Speed: "-"

3) MP40 – Royal Flush

The next position on this list is occupied by MP40 – Royal Flush, and the developers added this weapon skin in return of the Poker MP40 Incubator. Since its introduction in October 2021, the cosmetic has become one of the top options due to its stunning appearance.

Individuals were required to obtain 3x Blueprint: Royale Flush alongside 7 Evolution Stones. These are the stats affected by the skin in Free Fire MAX:

Damage: "++"

Rate of Fire: "+"

Accuracy: "-"

2) MP40 – Lightning Spade (Flashing Spade)

MP40 – Lightning Spade (Flashing Spade) is an iconic skin for this firearm, and players frequently request Garena to reintroduce it back into the game. For those unaware, this is a part of the prominent Poker MP40 Incubator that was made available a few years back.

Similar to the previous one, Garena simply asked gamers to exchange Blueprint tokens and Evolution Stones to acquire the skin. The stats affected by MP40 – Lightning Spade (Flashing Spade) are as follows:

Damage: "++"

Rate of Fire: "+"

Range: "-"

1) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

Predatory Cobra is an Evo Gun skin in the game (Image via Garena)

The MP40 – Predatory Cobra is one of the Evo Guns available in the game, and it is the best skin available for the firearm. It was first released in the game back in February 2021, and users were able to acquire it via the Faded Wheel.

Free Fire MAX players can evolve it using the 'Venomous Fang' tokens to unlock a variety of privileges/benefits such as special effects, kill announcement, exclusive emote, and more. Upon reaching the highest level, the gun skin will influence the following attributes:

Damage: "++"

Rate of Fire: "+"

Reload Speed: "-"

Disclaimer: In terms of the stats of the skins, a '+' denotes an increase in the specific attribute, while a '-' refers to a decrease in the particular stat.

