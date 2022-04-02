5 best passive abilities in Free Fire as of April 2022

Character abilities are unique and essential aspects of Garena Free Fire. They offer critical assistance in several different situations, and thus everyone wants to use them in a match. Players get to choose between active or passive character abilities based on their activation mode.

Free Fire fans prefer active abilities due to their popularity and overpowered capabilities. Thus, passive abilities end up becoming a secondary option. However, some passive skills in Garena Free Fire have been pretty decent, and gamers can use them without manual activation.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the author's opinions. The abilities listed in the article are at their base levels.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the top five passive abilities (April 2022)

1) Hat Trick (Luqueta)

Level six attributes (upgradable): Max HP -- 25 points

In any shooting game, having additional HP capacity is vital for any user. The enhanced capacity allows users to play a match with more freedom, especially when attacking foes. Thus, they can consider Luqueta's Hat Trick.

Luqueta helps enhance max HP (only capacity) by 10 points (maximum 50) every time gamers score a kill. At the lowest level, players will have five kills to reach the max point, while they will need to score only two at the sixth level.

2) Partying On (Dasha)

Level six attributes (upgradable):

Damage reduction - 50%

Decrease in recovery time - 80%

Decrease in recoil buildup - 10%

Decrease in maximum recoil - 10%

Dasha is quite an underrated character in Free Fire, but her skill, Partying On, is beneficial for almost every player. Her ability decreases the damage taken from falls by 30%, while the recovery time from falls reduces by 60%.

However, the recoil decreasing capabilities make Partying On stand out. Dasha reduces the recoil buildup and the maximum recoil by 6% each, making handling most weapons (especially in short-range) easier.

3) Bullet Beats (D-Bee)

Level six attributes (upgradable):

Agility - 15%

Accuracy - 45%

Movement speed and firing accuracy are essential when players consider rushing opponents. Thus, Bullet Beats is an exceptional passive skill that allows users to enhance their agility by 5% while accuracy improves by 20%.

Players can activate D-Bee's passive ability whenever they fire while moving. Thus, one can consider Bullet Beats a tailor-made skill for users with an attacking gameplay strategy.

4) Bushido and Art of Blades (Hayato)

Level six attributes (upgradable):

Armor penetration - 10%

Decrease in Damage - 3%

Hayato is among the limited number of in-game characters with an Elite variant in Free Fire. His primary ability is Bushido, while users can complete the "Awaken" missions to unlock the "Art of Blades" skill.

Bushido allows a 7.5% increase in the armor penetration with each 10% decrease in the maximum HP of the character. In addition to that, "Art of Blades" snips away the frontal damage by 1% with each 10% max HP decrease.

Players can use both abilities after they have unlocked the Awakening ability by completing the given tasks.

5) Sustained Raids (Jota)

Level six attributes (upgradable): HP recovery -- 20%

Jota is arguably the best passive ability character in Free Fire MAX and the original game, as he performs better than even many active skill alternatives. His ability suits gamers with an aggressive playstyle, as one can easily enhance health points while rushing.

Sustained Raids allows users to recover an amount of HP whenever they hit enemies using guns. HP gained while hitting is not specified, but players can get 10% of health points if they complete an enemy knockdown using guns.

Apart from his overpowered skill, Jota's popularity has increased after the OB29 update due to his revamped ability in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Players from India should avoid installing Free Fire as the game has been banned. Instead, they can install the MAX variant.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan