5 best and rare Free Fire MAX bundles released in 2022

Garena has ensured its BR shooters, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, have variety in terms of the content they offer. Both titles feature massive quantities of quality cosmetics that players can utilize to build and customize their in-game persona so that it stands out.

Among the in-game items, costume bundles are undeniably among the most sought-after collectibles. Thus, Garena has added new outfit sets in both Free Fire and its MAX variant via several time-limited events on a regular basis. Moreover, Lucky Royale and the store have also received new bundles consistently.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. Players should also remember that none of the bundles are available in the game right now.

Five Free Fire MAX costume bundles released this year that are appealing and rare

1) Jewel Mystified bundle (February 2022)

Garena introduces at least one specific series of in-game events each month. They bring tons of special-edition items. In February 2022, fans witnessed the arrival of the Squad Beatz series, featuring several themed rewards.

One major event during Squad Beatz festivities was Drone Supply, which offered players redeemable rewards, including the Jewel Mystified bundle. This collection was available as an exchangeable prize for 120 stars, which was the highlight of Drone Supply.

The Jewel Mystified bundle featured a female outfit with shiny, purplish-blue and white-colored items, which made this entry one of the best releases of 2022.

2) Blush Flush bundle (March 2022)

In March 2022, the much-anticipated BTS collaboration happened, which resulted in the arrival of tons of rewards in the game. Garena also released seven costume bundles, each designed by a specific member of the Bangtan Boys.

One of these specially designed costume bundles was the pink-colored Blush Flush outfit set. It was designed by Kim Seok-jin (Jin) and featured a heart attached to the chest. Besides that, the outfit has pink-colored wings and an antenna-like headband.

3) Magma Bionicon bundle (July 2022)

Developers featured the white-colored Magma Bionicon bundle in Free Fire MAX's Diamond Royale in July 2022. It was a male costume bundle and was the highlight of the prize pool. Only a few users were able to grab it after spending hundreds and, in some cases, thousands of diamonds.

The Diamond Royale-exclusive outfit boasted an impressive look, enhanced by fiery special effects on the left arm.

4) Neon Top Criminal bundle (August 2022)

Top Criminal bundles are among the most popular Free Fire MAX collections introduced in the original game. Moreover, due to growing demand, they kept on returning to the title on special occasions. This is why Garena had to introduce a new version of Top Criminal bundles in Free Fire MAX to increase the fans' excitement.

Neon Top Criminal's basic design was identical to Red Criminal's, but Garena added the VFX of neon-colored lightning stripes that players could activate on the battlefield. Therefore, this entry, despite reusing the design of previous Top Criminal bundles, brought something unique to the table.

5) Sterling Futurnetic bundle (August 2022)

The final entry on the list of best and rare Free Fire MAX bundles to have released in 2022 is the Sterling Futurnetic outfit set. It was launched as one of the major rewards by Garena during Free Fire/Free Fire MAX 5th Anniversary celebrations.

The Sterling Futurnetic bundle was available in the Exchange Store, along with various other themed cosmetics and accessories. All the items in the store shared a similar design, purple-colored crystal-like patterns, which was also present on the gold-colored dress featured in the Sterling Futurnetic bundle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far