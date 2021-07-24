5 best uses of gloo wall in Free Fire that most beginners don't know

Getting hold of a victory in battle royale games is never easy, and Garena Free Fire is no exception. It requires players to eliminate opponents as well as survive the shrinking safe zones. Gaining a victory in Free Fire requires the perfect strategy along with the perfect set of weapons.

Beginners who have just started to play Free Fire will take some time to get used to the game. There are several items in the title that can enhance the performance of gamers. Gloo wall is one such element. However, beginners might find it quite difficult to use unless they know about its uses.

This article will guide new Free Fire gamers on what are the best uses of the gloo wall.

Gamers can claim victory by using the gloo wall strategically in Free Fire

1) Cover from enemy fire

Image via GamingonPhone

The basic use of the gloo wall is to protect gamers from enemy bullets. Since survival is one of the most important functions of battle royale games, evading enemy bullets is absolutely necessary.

Gamers can deploy a couple of gloo walls during enemy ambushes to prevent themselves from losing HP.

2) Safe place to recover health

Gamers who are already hit by opponents need to recover their health before engaging with enemies. It is certain that gamers won't be getting cover from a building or a wall while recovering their HPs. Players can therefore deploy gloo walls to form an obstruction while recovering health.

3) Trap opponents

Image via GamingonPhone

Gamers who prefer to camp in Free Fire can be tough to eliminate. These players tend to hide inside buildings and launch surprise attacks.

Gamers can use the gloo wall to strategically displace and eliminate them. Deploying a few glue walls at the place where the campers are located will trap them.

If the campers remain in that position, they can be eliminated with the help of grenades. And if the campers jump out of the window, they'll be easy targets to finish off.

4) Distract enemies

Image via Gurugamer

Usually, gamers deploy gloo walls to take cover from enemy attacks. However, players can use this strategy to distract enemies in Free Fire.

Gamers need to deploy a few gloo walls and quickly hide in some nearby area from where the gloo walls are visible. Enemies will think that someone is hidden behind the covers and will approach cautiously to ambush. At this moment, players can eliminate enemies from their hidden position.

5) Get an elevation

Gloo walls can be used to get an altitude advantage over other Free Fire gamers. Players can stack one gloo wall on top of the other and create a tower-like structure.

Gamers can use this method to stay out of reach of enemies, while the elevation will give them the advantage of eliminating enemies.

