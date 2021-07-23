5 best Free Fire pet abilities of all time

Special Free Fire pets and characters help make the game more interesting. The former has multiple abilities that enhance a gamer's performance and can be the deciding factor in claiming victory.

These features have ensured that Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the gaming community. Its low system configuration is another significant factor that has popularized the game.

There are several Free Fire pets available. Since each of them has unique abilities, players often wonder which one is the best.

Free Fire pet abilities that greatly influence the performance of gamers

1) Dragon Glare

Dreki's Dragon Glare ability in Free Fire

The list is topped by the ability possessed by Dreki, the Free Fire dragon pet. Dragon Glare helps gamers locate enemies nearby, exposing those using medkits within a 10-meter radius. At the base level, the power is available for three seconds.

The radius increases to 30 meters at the highest level, and the duration lasts for five seconds.

2) Panda's Blessings

Panda's Blessing in Free Fire

This special ability of the Free Fire pet, Detective Panda, is beneficial in restoring HP. Panda's Blessings is quite influential during close-range combats where gamers lose health due to enemy bullets.

For every elimination, the Panda restores 4 HP of gamers at the base level. When this Free Fire pet is at its highest level, it restores 10 HP for every elimination. It is one of the best pet abilities of all time.

3) Stay Chill

Rockie's Stay Chill ability is one of the best in Free Fire

This ability belongs to the Free Fire pet, Rockie, and it reduces the cooldown time of the in-game character's skills.

The performance of gamers increases significantly by using this Free Fire pet. They experience a reduction in cooldown time by as much as 15% at the highest pet level.

4) Smooth Gloo

Smooth Gloo ability can be found with Mr. Waggor

The Smooth Gloo ability is owned by the Free Fire pet, Mr. Waggor. Gamers get a gloo wall every 120 seconds at the base level. At the maximum pet level, Mr. Wagger deploys a gloo wall every 100 seconds.

The gloo wall comes in handy during enemy ambushes as it provides a cover behind which gamers can restore their health and plan a strategy to take down opponents.

5) Skyline Spree

Skyline Spree ability of Falco

This ability list is incomplete without adding one of the most significant Free Fire pet abilities. Skyline Spree, Falco ability, increases the gliding speed by 15%. Gamers also experience a 25% increase in the diving rate.

The increased efficiency allows them to drop early on to POIs earlier and get hold of better loot before others drop down.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

