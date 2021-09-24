5 best uses of smoke grenades in Free Fire

Beginners often avoid picking up smoke grenades in Garena Free Fire as most think they are relatively useless. The ignorance is probably because smoke grenades neither damage opponents like a frag, nor do they provide a shield like a gloo wall.

However, in an actual Free Fire match, smoke grenades offer significant tactical benefits if used efficiently. Players can use them for various purposes like creating a diversion, blinding the enemy's vision, escaping the scene, etc.

The abundance of smoke grenades all over the map is another plus point that makes them a must-have tactical equipment in Free Fire.

Smoke grenades in Free Fire: Top 5 uses for beginners

Here are the top 5 advantages of having smoke grenades in a Free Fire match:

1) Reviving a teammate

Smoke provides a great cover while reviving or healing (Image via Arrow Gaming/YouTube)

Players often get attacked in open areas, where there is no natural cover available. If they don't have gloo walls available, players can use smoke grenades to get partial cover from enemy fire.

The smoke will help blind the enemy's vision, allowing players to quickly revive their teammates in an open area. This can give players some time to get their bearing on the situation and go through some critical strategies.

2) Healing themselves

A player with low HP can quickly heal using smoke and cover (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

When players have low HP, run out of gloo walls and cannot escape the opponents, the game is almost over. In such a case, smoke grenades are the only way to heal while causing obstacles to the enemy's vision.

Smoke will not stop enemies from firing, but it will substantially reduce the accuracy of their shots.

3) Creating a distraction

Smoke grenade provides a great distraction in Free Fire (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

When a teammate is in danger, smoke grenades are one of the best ways to rescue them. Players can throw two or three grenades in the opposite direction to confuse the opponents.

They can shoot at enemies through the smoke to further create a distraction. This tactic works most of the time and offers gamers a greater chance to rescue their allies without much fuss.

4) Smoke and rush

Players can use smoke before rushing to use the element of surprise (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

Rushing at a distant vulnerable enemy often ensures some kills in Free Fire, but attacking enemies without any surprise may result in a defeat. Hence, players should use a smoke grenade if their targets are farther away to ensure they don't get a hint of the movement.

Smoking and rushing is an excellent strategy as it preserves the surprise element for the opponents.

5) Essential for escaping

One can easily escape using smoke grenades in Free Fire (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

As stated previously, smoke grenades are great for hindering the enemy's vision. Hence, one can apply this tactic to escape if they are out of gloo walls.

All that the players have to do is throw multiple smoke grenades in the enemy's line of sight and run away until they reach a safer spot. They can also employ diversion tactics by throwing grenades in the opposite direction.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer and is not in any particular order of rank.

