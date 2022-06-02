5 best ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX in June 2022

Most users who have been playing Free Fire MAX for a while will be well-aware of diamonds and their importance within the game. It is primarily a premium in-game currency used to make numerous transactions.

Usually, players must purchase them with real money, and developers encourage users to do so by introducing top-up events. However, many gamers still do not believe it is viable to invest money from their own pockets.

Thus, non-spending individuals seek alternate techniques that might provide them with free diamonds. They can check out the next section to find five unique approaches.

Note: Before diving into the methods for collecting diamonds in Free Fire MAX, gamers should know that receiving anything for free is not an easy task. They will need to put in a significant effort on their behalf.

Top 5 ways that players can use to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

5) Giveaways and custom rooms

Many streamers, content creators, and YouTubers host giveaways and custom rooms on their channels. The former is luck-based, while in custom rooms, users who emerge victorious get supplied with the grand prize.

It is important to note that none of these two techniques can ensure that players can obtain free diamonds in Free Fire MAX; nevertheless, involvement in them does provide the possibility to acquire the premium currency for no cost.

4) Redeem Codes

Redeem codes are also a good way that players can use if they want free diamonds (Image via Garena)

To get freebies in Free Fire MAX, redeem codes have become one of the most efficient techniques. Each code consists of 12/16 characters, and users can effortlessly redeem these using the Rewards Redemption Site, which is made available by Garena.

These codes, however, might expire after a certain period and only work on the server for which they were issued. Individuals are advised to remain up to date on all the current redeem codes for their servers to obtain prizes such as diamonds, costume bundles, and other exclusive items.

3) Poll Pay

Tons of GPT (Get-Paid-To) apps are accessible on the mobile platform, and Poll Pay appears to be a great option that individuals can utilize. The app requires users to participate in the different tasks offered, such as surveys and polls.

At a later point in time, they can cash out their earnings from the tasks via any one of the offered methods like PayPal cash and gift cards. This particular payout option will vary depending on the country the user belongs to.

2) Booyah

Exciting rewards are offered in the events hosted on the Booyah app (Image via Google Play Store)

The Booyah app, released by Garena, is another possible option for users. There should be no doubt about its functionality or origin, and players can go ahead and engage in the various events that get hosted on the platform.

Developers have previously handed out diamonds and gift cards; regardless, even if none of those items are made accessible, gamers will still be able to obtain a significant number of other free rewards. Players must connect their in-game accounts to the app to take advantage of these benefits.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Players of Free Fire MAX will find that the Google Opinion Rewards app is the most helpful app to employ to acquire free diamonds within the game. The entire community highly recommends it due to its ease of use.

Following the download, participants will first be required to set up their profiles. Later, they must complete the surveys to earn Google Play Credits. They can then use the same credits to buy diamonds within the game.

Disclaimer: Before using any of the methods listed above, players are recommended to read their terms of service. Also, this list is in no particular order and represents the writer’s opinion.

