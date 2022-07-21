5 best ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX after OB35 update

Free Fire MAX boasts a wide assortment of in-game items from characters, pets, outfits, emotes, skins and more. Generally, only a handful of these can be obtained free of cost. At the same time, the rest can only be unlocked up by spending diamonds, which is rather expensive for the players.

Usually, it is difficult for gamers to suppress their inclination towards these in-game items but they often find it difficult to recharge diamonds regularly. In this case, they search if there are any options to acquire the premium in-game currency free of cost.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Methods get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX, ranked

5) Custom rooms and giveaways

Several popular content creators and streamers hold giveaways for items such as rewards from events and often directly the diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Users can test their luck by participating in such contests or giveaways.

If gamers are confident enough in their skills, they can even participate in custom room matches, which often have diamonds at stake. They will find such events on YouTube channels and Discord servers as well.

4) Booyah

Garena developed Booyah as a video-sharing platform for gaming-related content. However, this is a potential gold mine for Free Fire MAX gamers since it features several contests and events with diverse rewards.

The rewards can comprise of in-game items like emotes, outfits, and skins. They occasionally include diamonds and gift cards as well. On the other hand, the tasks involve watching clips for a given duration, uploading videos themselves, and more. Thus, they are frequently able to watch their favorite players and get rewards for doing so.

In order to get the rewards, they must have their Free Fire MAX account linked to the Booyah account.

3) Advance Server

Users can get diamonds from Advance Server as well (Image via Garena)

Advance Server is a special client where Garena releases upcoming content for the players to test and provide feedback. However, not many users know that they can earn diamonds through it.

Gamers can report bugs and glitches in the features through the designated section on the Advance Server's official website. Subsequently, depending on their contribution, they may obtain diamonds in the global account.

However, the biggest problem in this scenario is that it is difficult to access the Advance Server as it requires an Activation Code.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an application that is widely used by many Free Fire MAX players in their quest to earn free diamonds in the battle royale title. This is a rewards-based application by Google, which requires its users to answer complete short surveys to get Google Play Credit.

These credits can subsequently be utilized to purchase diamonds within the game. To get the highest value, users can accumulate these credits for a period of time and then wait for a Special Airdrop offering diamonds and other rewards for a much lower price.

1) Redeem codes

Developers released a redeem code which provided 50x diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire MAX's redeem codes are arguably one of the most convenient ways to obtain free items. These are simple to use and do not require much time or effort, unlike events that require them to accomplish an objective.

Gamers can redeem these through the Rewards Redemption Site, and the rewards can also include diamonds on special occasions. However, these generally have a limited validity while also accompanied by server restrictions. Thus, only a handful of users can get the items.

Besides the five options mentioned earlier, gamers have several other legitimate options at their disposal. However, they should not use illicit methods like mods as these do not work and will also have severe consequences in the form of permanent bans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far