Cerol's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Lucio dos Santos, popular in the Free Fire community as Cerol, is one of the game's most iconic streamers from Brazil. He is an accomplished YouTuber with 7.24 million subscribers and is also the co-founder and CEO of the Free Fire team, Fluxo, along with fellow player Nobru.

Gamers can find him streaming the battle royale title for hours at a stretch, entertaining viewers with his skilled gameplay and commentary. His popularity is evident from the fact that he has chalked up 8.8 million followers on Instagram and also boasts 3.416 million followers on Booyah Live.

Cerol’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Cerol’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 1814853268, and he leads the FLUXOGAMING guild in the game. The content creator has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Cerol's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The Brazilian star has participated in 1407 solo games and has been victorious on 178 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 12.65%. He has registered 8106 kills, 4412 of which were through headshots, adding to a K/D ratio of 6.60 and a headshot percentage of 54.43%.

Cerol has earned 95 first places in 739 duo appearances up to this point, converting to a win rate of 12.85%. The content creator has secured 4132 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.42 and 2112 headshots with a headshot percentage of 51.11%.

The YouTuber has 1265 Booyahs in 5940 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 21.29%. He has amassed 21384 kills and 9887 headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 4.57 and a headshot percentage of 46.24%.

Ranked stats

Cerol's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Cerol has participated in one solo game and registered two kills with a K/D ratio of 2 and a 100% headshot percentage.

He has also featured in six duo matches while securing first place thrice to accumulate a 50% win rate. With 61 kills and 43 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 20.33 and a headshot percentage of 70.49%.

At the same time, he has not played a single squad game during this Free Fire MAX ranked season.

Note: Cerol’s stats were recorded on 21 July 2022 and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Cerol's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Cerol makes around $812 to $13K per month through his primary channel. The estimated yearly earnings range from $9.7K to $155.9K.

YouTube channel

Cerol has been actively uploading content on the channel for a few years, starting with Rucoy Online and later switching to Free Fire. He garnered one million subscribers in August 2019 and surpassed five million by the end of 2020.

Throughout the years, he has uploaded over 750 videos that have received more than 587.52 million views. The player has acquired 20k subscribers and 3.249 million views in the last month alone.

