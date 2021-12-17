5 Free Fire gloo wall skins that are difficult to find

There are plenty of items in Free Fire that boast a separate fanbase, and gloo wall skins are certainly among them. These cosmetics can be ranked among the most coveted in the game, so Garena often brings new gloo wall skins via the events page, Lucky Royale, and top-up events.

Most gloo wall skins' limited duration of availability tends to make them highly sought-after. While some cosmetics make a return on special occasions, others are difficult to acquire easily owing to their unavailability. As such, those end up becoming the rarest.

Free Fire gloo wall skins: Listing the cosmetics that are most difficult to acquire

1) Gloo Ramp

Gloo Ramp (Image via YouTube/Roar Gaming)

The gloo wall skin with the tiniest build of all the designs in Free Fire, Gloo Ramp is unique in its own way. Its design hardly provides any proper cover to players and is more useful in constructing stairs by stacking one over another.

Garena introduced the Halloween-themed skin through a Lucky Royale spin event but it soon became rare. The skin was not all that popular either, which makes any hope of its return even bleaker.

2) Plan Bermuda

Plan Bermuda (Image via YouTube/Roar Gaming)

Plan Bermuda was not as unpopular as Gloo Ramp. In fact, it was one of the popular introductions that the developers introduced via the first Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration.

However, being a collab-exclusive item, it doesn't make much sense for Plan Bermuda to show up again via another event. However, fans can still expect its return through redeem codes.

3) Gold Vault

Gloo wall - Gold Vault (Image via Garena)

The popularity of the Free Fire x Money Heist collab as well as the last season of the popular Spanish series led Garena to reintroduce the collaboration events. The Golden Vault skin was part of one of the events, and many players praised its realistic design.

However, the new Money Heist gloo wall skin is more likely to suffer the fate of the older items. Like Plan Bermuda, Golden Vault may not return to the game by way of any special event.

4) Ancient Order

Ancient Order (Image via YouTube/ProNation)

The Ancient Order skin was an Elite Pass Season 24 pre-order reward and it's widely regarded as one of the best gloo wall designs in Free Fire. However, since most of the pre-order rewards in the past were considered exclusive prizes, fans can only hope for the white gloo skin with the warrior design to return via the redemption site.

5) Hayato The Guardian

Hayato The Guardian (Image via YouTube/Roar Gaming)

Hayato The Guardian is certainly one of the more underrated gloo wall skins in Free Fire and, perhaps, didn't receive the attention it deserved. It made its way to the game as part of the Midnight Samurai top-up event but was only claimed by a few players.

It has remained rare since its removal and didn't make any returns, which has made it one of the toughest skins to unlock in Free Fire.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions only.

