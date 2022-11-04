5 Free Fire MAX tips to hit more consistent headshots in 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX requires a fair amount of skill from players, especially at higher levels. Those who want to master the game should, therefore, focus on enhancing their weapon operation proficiency while also improving their movement and survival skills.

Headshots are crucial to master in any shooter. However, players need a lot of practice and dedication to execute them successfully.

Once players learn to hit frequent headshots, they will be able to score easy and quick kills during matches.

Learning recoil patterns, tweaking the sensitivity, and 3 other tips to improve the frequency of hitting headshots in Free Fire MAX

1) Adjusting the HUD layout

The most basic way for players to improve their headshot accuracy in Free Fire MAX is by tweaking the HUD layout. They can make adjustments while keeping in mind the grip that they use to hold their device. They can also try to adopt a new claw code to improve their movement and aim.

Casual players usually use a two-finger setting in the game. However, three-finger and four-finger settings allow players to increase the range of their fingers on the screen. With enough practice, one can get better results with a four-finger or three-finger claw grip.

It is essential to note that players should customize the claw code according to the size of their device. They should also consider the grip with which they hold their smartphone/tablet.

2) Learn recoil patterns and start controlling them

Each gun in Free Fire MAX has a specific recoil pattern that destabilizes the position of an aim. However, if players have enough experience and know about the recoil patterns of different guns, they will be able to control them better.

Players can use the training mode of Free Fire MAX to learn more about the recoil patterns. They can practice hard to control the patterns by swiping down on the screen.

3) Understand the timing of the shot

Adjusting the aim of a headshot isn't the only thing that requires focus in Free Fire MAX. Players also need to learn about the timing of a shot. A moving target can be anticipated, and the firing button can be timed according to the expected position of the enemy.

Weapons like SMGs, shotguns, and ARs need a quick response from their users. Snipers and marksman rifles, on the other hand, require patience and focus on the aim before hitting the fire key.

4) Tweaking the sensitivity

The next thing players can do to land more headshots in Free Fire MAX is customize the sensitivity, especially for the scopes. The higher scopers require lower or medium sensitivity as players have plenty of time to adjust the aim. A relatively low sensitivity will not destabilize the aim.

On the other hand, scope attachments with low zooming power should have a higher sensitivity as players need to be quick to set their aims. Moreover, the aim doesn't get too destabilized at close range, and players can readily aim for the head and score a kill.

5) Practice in the training mode and real matches

It is essential to hit the training grounds and practice hard to improve one's aim. This ultimately helps increase the headshot frequency.

However, players should also consider playing real matches in Free Fire MAX to gain some experience in situations where they have to land headshots under pressure.

Players can learn new tricks and skills on the training grounds and apply the same in real matches of Free Fire MAX to improve their aiming and movement.

