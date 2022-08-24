5 mistakes that keep Free Fire players from reaching Heroic

In Garena Free Fire and FF MAX, getting to a rank like Heroic is one of the most challenging tasks. Players must focus on various aspects, from choosing a specific gameplay strategy to constructing an optimal character combination. The success of a rank push is equally dependent upon one's strategies as it is on their skill-set.

Therefore, despite having above-average aiming capabilities and movement skills, players will have to avoid some mistakes that hinder their rank push. These gameplay errors include underestimating enemies and choosing a poor strategy on the battlefield.

Common mistakes to avoid when aiming for the Heroic tier in Garena Free Fire

Here are the frequent mistakes that players should avoid if they want to reach the Heroic tier in Garena Free Fire's Ranked mode:

1) Playing solo or having coordination issues with the squad

The most frequent error players make is choosing to play solo or having a squad with poor coordination. In either case, players get absolutely no backup and are at a huge disadvantage since the probability of getting knocked down or killed increases.

Therefore, it is crucial to choose 'Squad' as the team mode in Ranked games if users want to maximize their chances of survival in a game. The longer a player survives, the more points they get at the end of a match.

2) Choosing hot drops over safer landing spots

Many users follow the trends set by famous Free Fire streamers, one of which is landing at hot drops. It is understood that hot drops are a haven for high-tier loot in BR matches, but they are also filled with opponents. Because of this, players who land at hot drops may end up losing early in a match if they don't have a decent skill-set.

However, if users choose a safer landing spot in a Free Fire match, they increase their odds of surviving until the end of a match. Apart from choosing safe drop locations in Bermuda, Alpine, or NeXTerra, players must keep strategizing and rotating as the safe zone shrinks.

3) Rushing without strategizing

Rushing enemies is the easiest way to get kills with an aggressive playstyle. However, users should ideally strategize before attacking opponents on the battlefield.

If the squad is not well-coordinated and the attack is not strategized, users may end up on the losing side in either a Battle Royale or Clash Squad match. In other words, players should not underestimate their foes and should try to stay one step ahead of them.

4) Using unsuitable weapons

Sticking to a particular gameplay strategy is vital, but it may backfire if players cannot successfully implement their ideas. Similarly, one should avoid using a specific weapon frequently if it does not suit their skill-set.

Players can continuously optimize their playstyle to use weapons that are easy to handle in FF/Free Fire MAX. They can also take a similar approach when deciding which characters to use.

5) Playing inconsistently

If users want to reach a high tier like Heroic, they must grind every day. Players who don't put in consistent efforts may not get enough points to reach a higher rank. Their mechanical skill will also suffer due to a lack of practice. Thus, maximizing the ranks is almost impossible if gamers don't play a designated number of matches daily.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

