5 mistakes Free Fire players make while choosing drop locations

Knowing how and where to land in Free Fire is a very important decision that players need to make at the beginning of every match. There are several good locations on all three maps, and figuring out which ones are the best is essential.

Depending on a few factors such as the player's playstyle, goals, and whether they are playing as a squad or solo, the landing zones will differentiate accordingly. Irrespective of these choices, there are always a few mistakes that players should avoid while choosing a drop location in-game.

Top 5 mistakes players should avoid when choosing a drop location in Free Fire

5) Hot-drop zones

First and foremost, unless players are experienced or enjoy a challenge, landing in hot-drop zones is a bad decision. These places see a lot of fighting right after the landing phase ends and surviving here is rather difficult.

While there are benefits to landing in a hot-drop zone such as early game points from kills, for the most part players will end up getting eliminated. This will result in the player essentially wasting an entire Free Fire match and having to start over.

4) Edge of the map

While landing in isolated areas on the map is a good strategy, landing too far towards the edge of the map is not the wisest idea. Although it may be safe, it has a number of disadvantages.

For starters, rotating from the edge of the map towards the center will take a lot of time. Players will spend most of the game simply traveling to reach the center or searching for players to kill.

In addition to being time consuming, players can even get pinned down on the edge of the safe zone by opponents, essentially ending their match if they are unable to push or rotate out alive.

3) Middle of the map

Landing in the center of the map in Free Fire is dangerous for a number of reasons. On maps like Kahahari, opponents will be rotating towards Refinery for kills, leaving players constantly on the run or engaging enemies to survive.

Additionally, players will be left with no space to rotate. Heading back out towards the exterior of the map makes no sense as opponents will be pushing directly towards them. Unless players are planning to camp or play passively, landing at the center is not a good idea.

2) Areas without cover

One of the most common mistakes the players make in Free Fire is landing in areas that have no cover. While situationally these places may be good to land at, for the most part landing in open areas will leave players exposed to fire.

Furthermore, usually open areas don't hold much loot as well. All the best looting places are all located within areas that have some structures or basic cover that players can get into.

1) Landing too late

Perhaps one of the worst mistakes players can make in Free Fire is landing too late. Some players take their time after jumping and hover in the air deciding where to land.

This is a very bad decision, as enemy players are landing all around and gearing up immediately. The longer players take to land, the worse are their chances of getting good loot or securing early game kills.

