5 most overpowered Free Fire character abilities after OB34 update

Over time the number of Garena Free Fire's characters has grown, and one can find as many as 44 options as of June 2022. The last patch update OB34 was rolled out on 25 May 2022, adding Homer, another active ability character, with a skill named Senses Shockwave.

However, with the increase in the number of character abilities, the decision-making process has also become trickier for users. The skills in Free Fire boast various capabilities suiting specific playstyles. Still, some skills are overpowered and are helpful in any combat situation.

Most overpowered abilities to use in Free Fire after OB34 update

The most overpowered Free Fire character abilities after the OB34 update are as follows:

1) Drop the Beat (Alok)

First level attributes (upgradable):

Duration - 10 seconds

Movement speed - 10%

CD - 70 seconds

Alok is not only one of the most famous characters in Garena Free Fire but also offers an overpowered skill, "Drop the Beat." His active ability significantly boosts movement speed by proportion for five seconds. One can employ the temporary agility buff to claim a strategic edge over opponents in various scenarios.

"Drop the Beat" has another effect related to users' healing abilities. Users can receive an HP recovery whenever they are not employing the movement speed boost during ability activation. The gain in HP happens at a rate of five points per second. Once the effects end, the ability takes 70 seconds to recharge.

2) Master of All (K)

First level attributes (upgradable):

"Psychology mode" duration - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150 points

"Master of All," K's active ability, is among the underrated options available in the game, yet it is one of the most impressive skills. One can use "Master of All" in Free Fire for multiple game plans. The ability provides a significant increase in the max EP (capacity bar) and offers the following sub-modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: It offers an enhanced EP to HP conversion rate to the teammates. The increase is five times, and allies must remain within K's six-meter radius to claim the benefits. Psychology mode: This grants an advantage in terms of a continuous EP gain after each 2.2-second interval.

3) Xtreme Encounter (Xayne)

First level attributes (upgradable):

Damage increase - 100%

CD - 150 seconds

Xayne is another excellent character with the ability "Xtreme Encounter," which is ideal for attacking and escaping in a Free Fire match. Activating Xayne's skill boosts HP temporarily by 100 points for six seconds.

Once the ability is activated, users' damage-dealing capabilities to the gloo walls also upscale by 100%. However, after the effects end after six, Xayne's skill takes 150 seconds to become available for activation again.

4) Camouflage (Wukong)

First level attributes (upgradable):

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 300 seconds

The next on the list is Wukong's "Camouflage," which is unique among other options available in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant due to its transformation capabilities on the battlefield.

Activating Wukong's ability turns the character into a bush with a 10% decrease in agility. The effects last 10 seconds, but one can return to the Monkey King form after using their firearms.

Additionally, "Camouflage" has a massive cooldown of 300 seconds (first level), making Wukong unsuitable for CS mode.

5) Riptide Rhythm (Skyler)

First level attributes (upgradable):

CD - 85 seconds

Range - 50 meters

HP recovery - Four HP

Skyler's "Riptide Rhythm" is the final entry on this list which is among the most balanced skills in the game. Although Skyler was nerfed (in terms of cooldown) via the OB34 update, it hasn't affected his capabilities much.

Upon activation, Skyler's "Riptide Rhythm" unleashes a sonic wave that is capable of destroying a maximum of five enemy gloo walls within a specific range. Furthermore, Skyler also has some HP recovery effects.

Users can gain some HP, starting with four points, whenever they deploy a gloo wall while Riptide Rhythm is active. Thus, HP gain is vital for any Garena Free Fire match scenario.

Disclaimer: The characters in the list are not listed in any particular order and solely reflect the author's opinions. Indian users should avoid installing Free Fire due to its ban in the country and download FF MAX to access their game accounts.

