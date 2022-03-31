5 most popular Free Fire bundles of all time: Cobra, Criminal Bundle, and more

Garena's flagship shooter, Free Fire, arrives with new and exclusive cosmetics through several in-game events on a regular basis. Amongst the various bundles available, some are always always spotlighted. Players adore wearing multi-hued and fancy costumes with a perk to stand out from the crowd.

Out of the cluster of eye-catching bundles added to the title, only a few have been able to win gamers' hearts. Hence, there are a considerable number of players who want to acquire such distinctive bundles at any cost, depicting their incredible popularity in the community.

Players can go through the following section to learn about some of the most popular bundles in Free Fire so far.

Top 5 bundles in Free Fire, including Cobra, Criminal bundle, and more

5) Cobra Rage

It's a legendary bundle that comes in multiple color options (Image via Happy Prince Gaming/YouTube)

Event: Cobra Ascension

The Cobra Rage bundle is one of the 'Legendary' bundles in the shooter. With a total of four color variants, red, yellow, blue, and purple, the Cobra Rage bundle is customizable according to the players' desire. The costume was introduced at the Cobra Ascension event (Legendary Royale) in February 2021.

Hairstyle is the most in-demand part of this legendary bundle and arguably the sole reason for its popularity in the Free Fire community.

The bundle contains:

Cobra Rage (Head)

Cobra Rage (Mask)

Cobra Rage (Top)

Cobra Rage (Bottom)

Cobra Rage (Shoes)

Note: Each part is customizable from the colors aspect.

4) Zombie Samurai

It is also one of the rarest bundles (Image via Hanzala OP/YouTube)

Event: Zombie Samurai Summoning

One of the oldest, the Zombie Samurai bundle, came to Free Fire via the Zombie Samurai Summoning event in May 2019 for the first time.

While the mask is a famous part, the lower parts aren't so widely used. Thus, players can try out multiple costume parts of other bundles to be individualized in a group of Zombie Samurai wearers.

The bundle contains:

Zombie Samurai (Mask/Head)

Zombie Samurai (Top)

Zombie Samurai (Bottom)

Zombie Samurai (Shoes)

3) Hip Hop

Hip Hop bundle is the most popular Elite Pass bundle (Image via PRG ARMY/YouTube)

Event: Season 2 Elite Pass

The Hip Hop bundle is one of the oldest and rarest costumes in Free Fire. It's still in very high demand, but the developers haven't made its return on the Indian server yet. The costume arrived in the Season 2 Elite Pass in June 2018. The entire set of the bundle, especially the hip-hop vibe it appropriately portrays, is well liked by players.

The bundle contains:

Hip Hop (Head)

Hip Hop (Top)

Hip Hop (Bottom)

Hip Hop (Shoes)

2) Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue bundle has made its return multiple times (Image via Badge 99/YouTube)

One of the oldest masterpieces, the Arctic Blue bundle, was first seen in Diamond Royale in February 2019. Though it has returned to the game multiple times through several events, its popularity and demand is still in the air.

One of its comeback events, Arctic Blue Incubator, arrived with its diverse variants, along with their female versions too.

The bundle contains:

Arctic Blue (Head)

Arctic Blue (Mask)

Arctic Blue (Top)

Arctic Blue (Bottom)

Arctic Blue (Shoes)

1) Criminal bundles

Event: Bandit Squad Incubator

The Criminal bundle is a set of five costumes, each differing slightly in appearance and entirely in color. The four forms, red, yellow, purple, and blue, were introduced in the Bandit Squad Incubator in January 2019. Later, a green variant was also added to the group via another event.

All the bundles in the set have a separate fan base. However, the Green Criminal lost its rarity up to some extent when it made a return to Free Fire in August 2021.

The bundle contains:

Each bundle should be worn at once as it cannot be divided into multiple parts.

Note: The battle royale shooter is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from downloading it. They should play the MAX version instead. Also, this article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan