5 most popular Free Fire emotes as of February 2022

Many players in Garena Free Fire have shown more interest in the in-game collectibles rather than the gameplay. The trends and the impressive designs are the reason why some users pay hundreds of diamonds to add in-game items to their collections.

Emotes are among some in-game items that have become quite popular over time. They allow users to perform different actions and movements with their characters in Free Fire. There are various categories of emotes, and the price increases with rarity and quality.

Legendary emotes are among the most popular options that have created a fanbase around them. The growing popularity of such emotes prompts Garena to re-introduce them in the game on special occasions via a top-up event or a Lucky Royale-like contest.

Popular emotes in Free Fire this month

1) LOL

In-game description:

"You tryna’ steal my loot while making me laugh."

Animation: The in-game character laughs while keeping the right hand on the stomach and pointing with the left.

LOL emote is arguably the most popular emote in Free Fire because it has been available in the store for quite a long time. Players can acquire it for 399 diamonds and use it to tease enemies on the battlefield.

2) FFWC Throne

In-game description:

"I am the only Champion."

Animation: A throne appears out of nowhere, and the in-game character sits on it to signify dominance.

The famous Throne emote was first introduced during 2019's FFWC (Free Fire World Cup). It was a top-up reward that players could obtain for free after purchasing 500 diamonds.

The fame of the emote led to its return in the game on multiple occasions. It was recently seen in Free Fire through the Emote Party event in January 2022.

3) I'm Rich

In-game description:

"The greatest heist means the greatest payday!"

Animation: The emote replicates the infamous scene from Money Heist that featured Denver (portrayed by Jaime Lorente) falling upon a large heap of cash.

The rare yet popular I'm Rich emote was first seen in the game during Free Fire's first collaboration with Money Heist in September 2020. Although the emote never returned in the game through any major event, the popularity of the emote is still unmatched.

4) Pirate's Flag

In-game description:

"I leave a mark wherever I go."

Animation: The in-game character takes a flag with the Pirate symbol and shoves it into the ground to show aggression.

Pirate's Flag emote made it into the game via the "Pirate Top Up" event, where players were required to purchase 500 diamonds to claim the free reward. After its removal from the game, players could spot it in various events later due to its immense popularity.

5) Eat my Dust

In-game description:

"Come See my new ride."

Animation: The in-game character flaunts their golden sports car while sitting on its bouncing bonnet.

Eat my Dust emote made its way in Free Fire via the "Graffiti Top-Up." Like other emotes on this list, it was a 500-diamond top-up reward. Players can hit the emote button to show off in front of opponents and teammates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu