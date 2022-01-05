5 rare Free Fire bundles players should collect in 2022

Bundles are quite a popular collectible in Garena Free Fire, and they are one of the most coveted items in the game. However, most exclusive character bundles have a limited stay in Free Fire and get removed from the game after approximately a week.

The rare character outfit sets are usually part of Diamond Royale, Faded Wheel, Incubator, Top-up rewards, or other such events. However, most of the bundles return to the game on special occasions or in-game festivals due to public demand. Hence, players should not leave any opportunity to grab them.

Character bundles that are worthy of collection in Free Fire (2022)

1) Star Gazer Bundle

Star Gazer has one of the most charming looks among Free Fire bundles, with four constituent outfits including a unique crown. It received a lot of love from fans when it was first introduced, after which it made its return via the Magic Cube section.

Constituent outfits:

Star Gazer (Top)

Star Gazer (Bottom)

Star Gazer (Shoes)

Star Gazer (Head)

2) Cobra Rage Bundle

The Cobra Rage Bundle is among the most popular character outfit sets in Garena Free Fire. However, it is rarely seen on the battlefield as only a small section of players own the bundle.

The bundle comes in four variants and has a visually appealing VFX. It was last seen in the game on November 2021, where it made a return due to popular demand. Hence, players can expect a similar return soon.

Constituent outfits:

Cobra Rage (Head)

Cobra Rage (Mask)

Cobra Rage (Top)

Cobra Rage (Bottom)

Cobra Rage (Shoes)

3) Sakura Bundle

Sakura Bundle is one of the rarest items in the game. The beautiful outfits in the bundle, along with its mysterious mask, enhance the overall look of the set. The Sakura Bundle was a part of Elite Pass Season 1 and has been popular since. It is a must-have bundle if its return happens in 2022.

Constituent outfits:

Sakura (Head)

Sakura (Top)

Sakura (Bottom)

Sakura (Shoes)

4) Street Boy bundle

Street Boy bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Priced at 1499 diamonds, the Street Boy bundle is probably the most expensive permanent outfit set available in Free Fire. Therefore, many users avoid purchasing it. The stylish rare outfit set has used a blend of different colors with good-looking VFX; a must-have if players can afford to pay for the same.

Constituent outfits:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

5) Cyber Bunny Bundle

Cyber Bunny Bundle in Garena Free Fire (image via Youtube/INSTA GAMER)

Futuristic items receive plenty of attention from fans, but it was not the case with the Cyber Bunny bundle. It was one of the rarest bundles in 2021 as it went unnoticed by many fans.

The colorful outfit with bunny ears is quite a visual treat for the eyes. Players should go for the Cyber Bunny bundle if it makes a return to Free Fire in 2022.

Constituent outfits:

Cyber Bunny (Head)

Cyber Bunny (Mask)

Cyber Bunny (Top)

Cyber Bunny (Bottom)

Cyber Bunny (Shoes)

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Saman