5 rare gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX (2022)

Free Fire MAX is one of the most dynamic battle royale games available for mobile. Players get lots of in-game items that add complexity to the gameplay.

Gloo walls help players get instant cover to dodge enemy bullets, and their appearance can be altered with several eye-catching skins. This article discusses five rare gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX in 2022.

What are some of the rare gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX?

1) Bunker

The Bunker is one of the most realistic-looking gloo wall skins in the game. The skin has an opening in the center which is of great use to players, as they can shoot opponents from inside the gloo wall. Players can expect the skin to arrive once again with future updates. The skin was previously available in a pre-order event for the Season 9 Elite Pass.

2) Ancient Order

The Ancient Order gloo wall is also a highly sought after skin in Free Fire MAX. The skin has a white background with a ninja overlay in the center. It was previously available in the game as an Elite Pass pre-order reward.

3) Plan Bermuda

The Plan Bermuda Gloo Wall skin was released by Garena during the Money Heist event. The skin was available for purchase in the shop during the event. Only a few lucky players were able to get their hands on this gloo wall, making it a rare sight in the game. Apart from the gloo wall, players were only able to get tokens from the Money Heist event.

4) Death Guardian

The Death Guardian gloo wall skin is one of the legendary Free Fire MAX gloo wall skins. The skin has golden borders that give it a regal appearance. Players were able to get the skin through a top up event in previous updates. A player was required to do a top up of 500 diamonds to claim the gloo wall skin.

5) Blood Hockey

Blood Hockey is a fan-favorite gloo wall skin. The skin is available mostly to older Free Fire players, making it one of the most desired gloo wall skins. The vibrant red color and the skull at the center of the Blood Hockey skin make it stand out in matches. The skin was available as an Elite Pass reward in previous seasons.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the views of the writer and the skins are not listed in any particular order.

Edited by Siddharth Satish