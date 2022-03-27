5 rarest Free Fire pets in 2022

Today, most Free Fire players only use pets whose abilities can complement the character skill combination and aid them in the battlegrounds. This is absolutely fine as the competition has risen. However, there are a few gamers who still use older pets irrespective of their abilities.

The oldest and most useful pets can be referred to as rare pets in the battle royale game. Usually, players use old and rare items in Free Fire to be depicted as considerably experienced. The following section contains a list of such rarely used pets in the community.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should play the MAX version instead.

Rarest pets in Free Fire as of 2022

5) Mechanical Pup

Mechanical Pup doesn't have any skill (Image via Garena)

Ability: N/A

Only two pets in Free Fire have no abilities, i.e., Kitty and Mechanical Pup. Mechanical Pup is one of the oldest pets in the game. Since the Pup has nothing to serve the players, its users have decreased in the community. It is available in the pet section of the in-game store for 299 diamonds.

4) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox can help in gaining more HP (Image via Garena)

Ability: Well Fed

Spirit Fox's Well Fed, at the minimum level, restores an extra 4 HP when using a MedKit. While HP recovery is 10 at its maximum level. It can be very useful in Clash Squad ranked matches by helping in quick healing.

It is still used by many due to its useful abilities in combat. Players can purchase the pet from the in-game store for 699 diamonds.

3) Poring

Poring sustains armor durability (Image via Garena)

Ability: Stitch and Patch

At the minimum level, Poring's Stitch and Patch ability increases 1 helmet and armor durability every three seconds and prevents up to level-1 helmet and armor durability from being destroyed.

While at its maximum level, the time is reduced to one second and prevents up to level-3 helmet and armor from being destroyed. It's a magnificent pet and is still used by a considerable number of players. It isn't available in the in-game store.

2) Detective Panda

The Panda increases HP for each kill (Image via Garena)

Ability: Panda's Blessings

While using Panda's Blessings, at minimum level, users will restore 4HP for each kill they confirm. While the HP restoration will be 10 HP at the maximum pet level.

With a significant ability, it is one of the first comers to the battle royale title. Characters like Jota can be substituted by Detective Panda. It can be purchased from the in-game store for 699 diamonds.

1) Night Panther

Night Panther increases the inventory space (Image via Garena)

Ability: Weight Training

The Night Panther's Weight Training increases the inventory space by 15 at its minimum level, while the space is increased by 45 at the maximum pet level.

It can be a great option in ranked matches being able to replace the Paloma character up to some extent. It is available in the Free Fire store in exchange for 699 diamonds.

Note: The cost and availability of pets in the in-game store is as of March 26, 2022. The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

