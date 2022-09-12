5 rarest incubator outfits in Free Fire MAX (September 2022)

Free Fire MAX gamers have an incredible affinity for fancy costumes, as wearing stunning outfits adds to their excitement while playing thrilling matches. Therefore, developers regularly release attention-grabbing outfits to keep users engrossed.

Until now, numerous Free Fire MAX bundles have been introduced in the shooter; however, very few releases have won the users' hearts.

Notably, outfits issued through the incubator have never disappointed them. The bundles are overwhelming compared to the ones issued via Diamond Royale and other events.

This is why Garena seldom brings certain incubator outfits back to the title. While some bundles, such as the Top Criminal Bundle, have already been relaunched, a considerable number of other pieces are still rare in the community.

Ruby Samurai bundle and 4 other rare Free Fire MAX outfits unveiled via incubator

5) Ruby Samurai bundle

The Ruby Samurai Bundle made its way to Free Fire MAX in November 2019 through the Samurai Geisha Incubator. Hardly anyone in the community is wearing this outfit, indicating its rarity. The head and body parts of the bundle are quite attractive.

However, the demand for and recall of this specific bundle has not been remarkable as several similar bundles depicting samurai have subsequently surfaced and attracted users' attention. Nevertheless, users should definitely obtain this vintage piece when they get a chance in the future.

The bundle contains:

Ruby Samurai - Head

Ruby Samurai - Mask

Ruby Samurai - Top

Ruby Samurai - Bottom

Ruby Samurai - Shoes

4) Phantom Bunny bundle

The Phantom Bunny bundle is quite a distinctive costume. The head part is a unique part of the entire set; the top and bottom parts are also highly fascinating. The outfit is themed in a purple-violet color combination with a cool neon effect.

Along with multiple variants of the same bundle, this specific outfit was released in December 2019 via the Slaughter Party Incubator.

The bundle contains:

Phantom Bunny - Head/Mask

Phantom Bunny - Top

Phantom Bunny - Bottom

Phantom Bunny - Shoes

3) Golden Clown bundle

Unveiled in August 2019 through the Jester Manor Incubator, the Golden Clown Bundle is a highly sought-after outfit. Other bundles of this incubator are also quite popular in the community; however, the Golden Clown set received a bit more recognition.

The bundle is also famous as the Red Joker Bundle in the Free Fire MAX circle. Undoubtedly, this distinctive piece occupies a decent spot on the list of the rarest outfits in the shooter title. The developers have rarely aired the Golden Clown bundle a second time in the game.

The bundle contains:

Golden Clown - Head/Mask

Golden Clown - Top

Golden Clown - Bottom

Golden Clown - Shoes

2) Golden Samurai bundle

The Golden Samurai costume is another old masterpiece on the list. The outfit was launched in March 2019 through the Blood Moon Incubator and has been circulated multiple times in Free Fire MAX. Interestingly, it was made available as a time-limited item. Due to this, it is still rare.

The head part of Golden Samurai is the most popular and desired part of this entire set.

The bundle contains:

Golden Samurai - Head/Mask

Golden Samurai - Top

Golden Samurai - Bottom

Golden Samurai - Shoes

1) Blue Dino bundle

The Blue Dino bundle is an extensively admired and rare cosmetic item in the game. This particular outfit entered Free Fire through the first incubator season, the Dino Rangers Incubator. In total, there are six Dino bundles in the group, among which the Blue one is top-notch.

A few of the remaining Dino bundles have probably made a comeback in Free Fire MAX, but the Blue Dino has hardly done so.

The set cannot be fragmented. Users must wear the entire set at once.

Note: This article is subjective and entirely reflects the author's personal opinions. Also, the mentioned outfits were originally launched in Free Fire and are listed in this article as they can also be accessed via the MAX variant.

