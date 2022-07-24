5 best Free Fire bundles like Criminal and Cobra in July 2022

Costume bundles are among the most sought-after cosmetic items in Free Fire. These bundles give players more options to customize the overall look of their characters. Over the years, Garena has released a wide range of costume bundles through in-game events, Luck Royales, and more, allowing players to express themselves as they please.

The Criminal and Cobra bundles have proven to be among the most prominent ones to be launched, as their popularity continues to grow even today. The next section provides a list of five Free Fire bundles that are similar to them.

Note: The following list represents the writer's opinion, and the user's choices may vary.

Free Fire: Top 5 bundles like Criminal and Cobra bundles (July 2022)

5) Blue Dino bundle

The Blue Dino bundle was available through the Dino Rangers Incubator. Players had to exchange a given number of Blueprint: Dino and Evolution Stones to receive the Blue Dino bundle. Consequently, they had to spend thousands of diamonds on spins.

It is worth noting that Blue Dino is unlike regular bundles and has to be equipped entirely as a set.

4) Sakura bundle

Outfits released as part of the earlier Elite Pass have become increasingly rare in recent times. However. owing to its widespread popularity, the Sakura bundle is a name that most of the Free Fire community will be familiar with.

For those unaware, the developers included it in the very first version of the Elite Pass for the battle royale title. The following is a list of the parts that are included with the costume:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

3) Mars Warclasher bundle

Rampage Ascension was available recently and users had to spend a lot of diamonds (Image via Garena)

The Mars Warclasher bundle is relatively new. Players were able to get their hands on this exclusive costume last month via a particular Faded Wheel added as part of the Rampage celebrations.

This bundle can be considered identical to Cobra as it also features the ability to change colors and has special effects. The six different parts of this outfit include the following:

Head

Facepaint

Mask

Top

Bottom

Shoes

2) Golden Clown/Jester Manor bundle

The Golden Clown/Jester Manor bundle was a clown-themed costume initially introduced in Free Fire via Diamond Royale in 2018. Later, the developers added it to the Jester Manor Incubator in August 2019, alongside five other costumes.

Like Blue Dino, gamers had to accumulate Blueprints and Evolution Stones if they wanted to get their hands on Golden Clown. The different parts of the particular bundle are as follows:

Golden Clown (Mask)

Golden Clown (Top)

Golden Clown (Bottom)

Golden Clown (Shoes)

1) Alpha Flameborn bundle

Here's how the Alpha Flameborn bundle looks in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

The Alpha Flameborn bundle is often considered to be the greatest bundle added to Garena Free Fire. It was the main highlight of last year's Booyah Day celebrations, which took place in November 2021.

The costume was made available through the special Booyah Ascension event. If users wanted to acquire Alpha Flameborn, they had to accumulate 5x Booyah Day Token Tower Vouchers. Several other rewards were also available to them during the same event.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India and must not be downloaded by users as it has been banned by the government. However, they may play FF MAX instead.

