5 rarest legendary emotes in Free Fire MAX as of April 2022

Since its global release in September 2021, Garena Free Fire MAX has seen tenfold growth while registering over 100 million installs on the Google Play Store. It has also remained a consistent position holder in the top charts of the application stores for both iOS and Android.

The collective success of Free Fire and its MAX variant has also prompted Garena to bring new in-game content. Thus, players have seen an increase in the number of additions and optimizations in Free Fire MAX and the original game with every update.

Apart from the features, Garena has also focused on adding new items to the in-game catalog of collectibles. Consequently, the number of highly coveted items like emotes has also seen a jump. However, the legendary-level emotes have remained rare in Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The rarest legendary emotes in the game as of April 2022

1) Doggie

Animation: Doggie emote features the dance of the in-game character and the Shiba pet as both replicate the infamous Brazilian dancing dog meme.

Doggie emote has been popular in the game due to the viral meme it replicates. It was first seen in the game in June 2020 and was reintroduced in the Emote Party event the same year.

Being a part of the "Super Draw," Doggie emote was among the event's major prizes. After the event's culmination, the Shiba emote was seen in Free Fire MAX on rare occasions.

2) FFWC Throne

Animation: Upon hitting the emote button, a throne with the design of guns appears. The in-game character then sits on the throne.

FFWC Throne is another famous legendary emote on this list that has been relatively rare in the game. It is also unique in the game as it was introduced as a promotional reward for 2019's FFWC.

Garena showcased FFWC Throne emote in a top-up event, where users could procure it for free after purchasing a certain number of in-game currency, i.e., diamonds. After its initial removal, FFWC Throne made a few returns to the game.

3) I'm Rich

Animation: Being a Money Heist-themed emote, I'm Rich replicates one of the famous scenes from the show that features Jaime Lorente's character Denver falling upon a bed of cash notes.

I'm Rich has been relatively rare because of being a special edition collectible in the game. Garena introduced it in September 2020, where it was a part of the store's emote section for a few days.

After the ouster, I'm Rich did make a return via the second Money Heist collaboration in December 2021. However, its chances of returning in the future seem pretty low. Nonetheless, players should expect Garena to bring it back.

4) Eat My Dust

Animation: It features characters flaunting their golden-red sports car. They jump and sit on the bonnet of their bouncing cars.

Eat My Dust was first seen in the game in February 2020 via the "Graffiti Top Up" event. It has remained prevalent among users ever since due to its boast-worthy animation.

However, much like other emotes on this list, Eat My Dust has also been one of the rarest legendary-level items in Free Fire MAX. Thus, its in-game returns happen during special events.

5) Make it Rain

Animation: The stack of cash notes thrown by the in-game character appears like a shower.

The final entry on this list is another special edition collectible, Make it Rain emote, part of the first Money Heist collaboration. Like I'm Rich emote, Make it Rain was also available for purchase from the in-game store for a few days in September 2020.

However, it has also remained hard to get and was only returned in December 2021 for the second collab of the famous Spanish heist drama show.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

