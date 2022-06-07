5 rarest legendary emotes in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Following its global launch last year, Garena Free Fire MAX has successfully generated numbers. It has already registered over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store in less than a year of its release. At the same time, Free Fire's MAX variant has also consistently featured in the top charts of the Play Store and App Store.

Both Free Fire and its MAX variant collectively boast a massive active userbase globally. Thus, developers have kept the flow of new in-game content pretty consistent. The number of new features and optimizations has grown with the latest updates, and the unique collectibles have also made their way to both Free Fire titles.

Listing the rarest legendary emotes in Free Fire MAX as of June 2022

Emotes have been highly coveted in Free Fire MAX, but developers have preserved their rarity. Here are the rarest legendary-level emotes in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX as of June 2022:

1) I'm Rich

Animation: The Money Heist-themed I'm Rich emote recreates the infamous bank vault scene featuring Jaime Lorente's character Denver when he falls upon a bed of cash notes.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

In September 2020, Garena brought a series of special edition items to their flagship BR game that included the I'm Rich emote. It was available in the emote section of the store for a few days during the Money Heist collaboration.

Being related to a brand like Money Heist, I'm Rich emote became quite famous among fans. Yet, it remained rare and only returned in Free Fire MAX via the second Money Heist collaboration in December 2021.

2) Doggie

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Animation: In the fan-favorite Doggie emote, the in-game character dances alongside the Shiba pet as both recreate the popular Brazilian dancing dog meme.

Doggie is one of the most famous emotes in the game due to its replicating meme. Having launched through an event in June 2020, the Doggie emote became a highly sought-after collectible, which prompted users to reintroduce it multiple times.

The first reintroduction happened later in 2020 when Doggie emote was part of the "Super Draw," the major prizes. Once the event culminated, the Shiba emote appeared on multiple occasions in different Free Fire MAX events and remained one of the rarest.

3) FFWC Throne

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Animation: Once users hit the emote button, they can witness the emergence of a golden throne with the design of firearms. It is followed by the in-game character sitting on the throne.

FFWC Throne has been a fan-favorite legendary emote in the game ever since the developers introduced it. Over the years, it has made multiple appearances in several time-limited events. However, it was the promotional event for 2019's FFWC where the emote was first spotted.

The FFWC Throne emote was part of a top-up event that allowed users to claim it after buying a certain number of diamonds. Later in 2019, FFWC Throne emote was also featured in the "Emote Party" event.

4) Make it Rain

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Animation: The in-game character pulls out a bundle of cash notes and throws the same in the air to make it appear like a shower of money.

The next entry to this list is the special edition collectible, Make it Rain. It was available in the store for a short period when the first Money Heist collaboration was active. Thus, like I'm Rich emote, Make it Rain also garnered plenty of fans during its stay in the game in September 2020.

However, ever since Garena removed it, the Make it Rain emote became a rare sight in the game until December 2021, which marked the return of the emote via the second collaboration of Free Fire/Free Fire MAX with the famous Spanish heist series. Nonetheless, the emote is still one of the rarest in the game.

5) Possessed Warrior

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Animation: The in-game character executes a gesture with hands that coincides with the emergence of a zombified samurai in the background with blood-red colored VFX.

The new Legendary emote is available in the game right now as of June 7, 2022. Players can get it from the "Samurai Spin" event in Free Fire MAX. The emote is already a rare collectible in the game as it is available for a limited period and may not return soon in the game once Garena removes it after the event. Thus, users still have a few days to claim the emote alongside other rewards.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far