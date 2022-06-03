How to get new Zombified Samurai bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has reintroduced the coveted Zombified Samurai Bundle in Free Fire MAX via the Samurai Spin event. This is not the first time the developers have made this costume available in the battle royale title, as it appeared in 2019 and 2020.

The battle royale title has enormous depth in cosmetics, with hundreds of alternatives for each item. However, bundles are the most desired products. With this relaunch, newer players have a fantastic opportunity to expand their collection of outfits by purchasing the Zombified Samurai Bundle.

Getting the Zombified Samurai Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The Samurai Spin featuring the Zombified Samurai Bundle kicked off today on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Users are required to make spins using diamonds to acquire items at random. A single spin will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 spins will cost 180 diamonds.

In the meantime, developers have also provided a Special Spin which offers thrice the chance to win Grand Prizes for an emote and a bundle. The list of items available in the prize pool are as follows:

Story continues below ad

The prize pool (Image via Garena)

Zombified Samurai Bundle

1x Pet Food

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Mystic Fox Backpack

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 31 July 2022)

Possessed Warrior Bundle

Warrior Spirit (FAMAS + KAR98K) Weapon Loot Crate

1x Magic Cube fragment

Warrior's Loot Box

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 31 July 2022)

Besides these items, players can acquire additional rewards after surpassing a threshold of spins. They are as follows:

10x spins to win 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 31 July 2022)

20x spins to win 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expire by 31 July 2022)

30x spins to win 3x Magic Cube fragments

Story continues below ad

Steps to accessing the event and making the spins in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow these steps to acquire the rewards through the new event:

Step 1: First, users should open events in the battle royale title and select the news tab.

Tap on the go-to button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, they may access the Samurai Spin event interface by clicking the go-to button in the given tab.

Step 3: Finally, players can make the desired number of spins until they have acquired the particular bundle.

Story continues below ad

Zombified Samurai Bundle

Zombified Samurai Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Zombified Samurai Bundle first appeared on the Indian server back in 2019 and has been available multiple times due to players' demands. The name gives it all away as it is based on a samurai theme and an all-red colored outfit. Additionally, the horned mask, the bundle's most popular item, adds to its overall appearance.

The bundle includes the following:

Zombified Samurai (Mask)

Zombified Samurai (Top)

Zombified Samurai (Bottom)

Zombified Samurai (Shoes)

This is among a few of Free Fire MAX's most desired cosmetics. Players with thousands of spare diamonds can consider going ahead in this event.

Some players may obtain it within spins worth a few hundred diamonds. At the same time, others may be required to spend thousands as there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular item within a given number of spins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far