5 Star Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

The content creators have benefited mainly from the growing audience of Free Fire and its MAX version. One of the channels on YouTube, 5 Star Gaming, has amassed an incredible number of subscribers over the past several years.

The channel has already crossed 1.27 million subscribers, and the gamer regularly uploads his gameplay videos. The player also runs a second channel. It's 5 STAR which has crossed 11.7k subscribers.

5 Star Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID

5 Star Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1062358447. He has achieved Heroic rank in BR-Ranked mode and Diamond 3 in CS-Ranked mode.

His numbers within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

These are 5 Star Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

5 Star Gaming has engaged in 2026 solo matches and come out undefeated on 145 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 7.15%. With 3540 eliminations and 909 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 1.88 and a headshot rate of 25.68%.

The YouTuber has competed in 3064 duo games and has bettered the opposition in 348 matches, equating to a win percentage of 11.35%. He has recorded 6016 frags and 1378 headshots, corresponding to a kill-to-death 2.22 and a headshot rate of 22.91%.

5 Star Gaming has attained 2926 Booyahs in 9564 squad matches up to this point, converting to a win rate of 30.59%. The player has amassed 24444 kills and landed 6996 headshots, securing a K/D ratio of 3.68 and a headshot ratio of 28.62%.

Ranked stats

5 Star Gaming's has secured great ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played two duo games and has taken down three opponents to maintain a K/D ratio of 1.5. One of these was recognized as headshots, corresponding to a headshot rate of 33%.

5 Star Gaming has also competed in 76 squad matches in this Free Fire MAX ranked season and has bettered the opposition on 11 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 14.47%. He has taken down 295 opponents, 111 of which are headshots, adding to a K/D ratio of 4.54 and a headshot rate of 37.63%.

CS Career

5 Star Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

5 Star Gaming has featured in 7666 Clash Squad games in Free Fire MAX, and his team has won 4019 of these, which comes down to a win percentage of 53.43%. He has acquired 31297 eliminations and 17033 headshots to maintain a KDA of 1.58 and a headshot rate of 54.42%.

Note: 5 Star Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 28 August 2022. This will change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

5 Star Gaming's earnings via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates 5 Star Gaming’s monthly income to be between $375 and $6K. The earnings for the entire year are projected at around $4.5K and $71.9K.

YouTube channel

Star Gaming started his channel on YouTube in 2019 and, in recent years, has amassed a considerable following. During this period, he has published 226 videos, which have garnered him a total of 63.742 million views.

His channel's subscriber count surpassed 500,000 by mid-2020 and 1 million views in early 2021. The content provider has accumulated 10,000 and 1.498 million views in the previous thirty days.

