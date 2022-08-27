Rasmic Raaz’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

The incredible popularity of Free Fire before its suspension had empowered content creators from different parts of India to develop a massive audience. Rasmiranjan "Rasmic Raaz" is one of them. He runs a channel called Rasmic Raaz, where he offers updates of the event on both the MAX and regular versions of the game.

His primary channel has already surpassed 1.07 million subscribers. The creator also runs a second channel, Odia Rider Raaz, with 16.1k subscribers. However, he is not very active on the channel.

Rasmic Raaz’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Rasmic Raaz’s Free Fire MAX ID is 467796669. The content creator is ranked in Gold 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and Heroic in CS-Ranked mode.

His in-game stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Rasmic Raaz has 267 solo matches on his profile and has remained undefeated 10 times to record a win ratio of 3.74%. With 304 frags and 60 headshots, he has retained a kill-to-death ratio of 1.18 and a headshot rate of 19.74%.

In the duo games, the content creator has made 868 appearances and finished the first 60 times to secure a win percentage of 6.98%. Rasmic Raaz has amassed 1278 kills and landed with 216 headshots, which comes down to a K/D ratio of 1.58 and a headshot rate of 16.90%.

The player has acquired 993 Booyahs in 5338 squad matches up to this point to bag a win rate of 18.60%. He has secured 10406 eliminations in the mode alongside 2392 headshots, scoring a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot rate of 22.99%.

Ranked stats

Rasmic Raaz's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Rasmic Raaz has participated in seven squad games in this Free Fire MAX season and emerged victorious once to maintain a win rate of 14.28%. He has taken down 17 opponents, with six registered as headshots, to maintain a K/D ratio of 2.83 and a headshot rate of 35.29%.

Besides this, the YouTuber is yet to play any solo or duo matches.

CS Career

He maintains a KDA of 1.87 (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 5301 Clash Squad matches and emerged victorious 3320 times, registering a win ratio of 62.63%. He has chalked up 21746 eliminations, and 7556 are headshots, corresponding to a KDA of 1.87 and a headshot ratio of 34.75%.

Note: Rasmic Raaz’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on August 27, 2022, and these will change as he features in more battle royale matches.

Monthly income

Rasmic Raaz's monthly earnings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Social Blade estimates Rasmiranjan's monthly earnings from the Rasmic Raaz YouTube channel to be between $471 and $7.5K. The figures for the entire year are estimated at around $5.7K and $90.5K.

YouTube channel

Rasmiranjan has been working on the Rasmic Raaz YouTube channel with Free Fire content for over three years. Over the years, the player has posted just under 1500 videos that have gained him 109 million views combined.

The player surpassed 400k subscribers by the end of 2020. However, it was only in early 2022 that he accomplished the coveted 1 million subscriber milestone. Even in the last 30 days, he has gained 1.886 million views and 10k subscribers.

