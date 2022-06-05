5 strongest female characters in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

Besides releasing the new content, the Free Fire MAX OB34 update emphasized balancing several crucial elements of the battle royale title, including the characters. The abilities of the three characters were reworked, while ten of these were adjusted to offer a balanced experience.

Due to their tremendous abilities, characters have become an integral part of the game. The developers add new ones with every update to offer a diverse selection. Players already have 47 available, including newly added Homer and two default ones.

The following list comprises the top female characters in Free Fire MAX after the OB34 update.

Note: A character's choice depends on the player's playstyle, and the list given below is based on the writer's opinion.

Strongest female characters in Free Fire MAX after the OB34 update

5) Dasha

Dasha reduces the recoil (Image via Garena)

Dasha is an excellent character to possess in Free Fire MAX, particularly for beginners. It has several effects on the gameplay, including a 30% reduction in fall damage and a 60% reduction in the time required to recover from a fall. In addition, players will experience a 6% reduction in the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil.

This character will appeal to users because of its ability to decrease recoil, which aids in spraying down the opponent. In the meantime, it provides gamers greater flexibility while jumping from larger heights by lowering damage, hence providing an escape route as well.

4) Clu

Information received through Clu's ability is very influential (Image via Garena)

Clu's Tracing Steps in Free Fire MAX locates the enemies within 50m range, but this is limited to opponents, not in the squat or prone position. This information lasts for 5 seconds, and gamers will be able to activate it every 75 seconds.

The added advantage of Clu's ability is that the enemy positions are even shared with the teammates, which at higher levels is extremely important. With these details about the locations, users can decide to rush to opponents or even avoid them. However, the condition in this ability is the only disadvantage.

3) Steffie

Steffie can render grenades useless for a specific duration (Image via Garena)

The OB33 update completely altered Steffie's ability, making it a fairly potent one. Painted Refuge generates a four-meter area where all projectiles are invalid and have no effect.

All the allies within this zone regain 10% of their armor durability and take 10% less damage from ammunition. This zone is available for 10 seconds and comes with a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

This becomes extremely important in small play zones where gamers extensively use grenades to eliminate opponents. Furthermore, it can be easily used to take advantage of the Clash Squad even when one player has it in their team.

2) Xayne

The temporary HP is of great use in a short span (Image via Garena)

Xayne's Xtreme encounter was adjusted in the Free Fire MAX OB34 update. This active ability now provides users with 120 additional HP though temporary and decays over time. Additionally, gamers will receive a 100% boost in the Gloo Wall and shield damage. These effects last for 6 seconds, and the ability has a cooldown time of 150 seconds.

It is an excellent pick for rushers due to its increased damage and enhanced health. While storming inside the compound, users can activate it and get the upper hand.

1) A124

A124 creates an 8m electromagnetic wave with multiple effects (Image via Garena)

The recent upgrade has made Thrill of Battle a force to reckon with in the Free Fire MAX. Its 8m wide electromagnetic wave disables the enemies' skill activation while also affecting the interaction cooldown. It has a 20-second duration with 100 second cooldown time.

The duration of A124's ability may wreak havoc on the battlefield if even a single teammate uses it. Players can trigger it when their opponents are barely around the bend and then get ready to launch an attack.

Note: The abilities of Free Fire MAX characters mentioned earlier are at the lowest level, and gamers can level them up to get the maximum benefits.

