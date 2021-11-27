5 tips for Free Fire players to best use Skyler's abilities

Skyler is a powerful character in Free Fire. Although his ability does not damage players directly, it opens up numerous tactical options during a match. With the use of sonic waves, enemies are left defenseless, and teammates gain the upper hand.

At the max level, his "Riptide Rhythm" active ability unleashes a sonic wave damaging five gloo walls in his path within 100 meters. It has a cooldown time of 40 seconds, and users can even recover HP for every gloo wall deployed.

Mastering his ability may get somewhat confusing at first for beginners. However, by following a few tips, gamers can learn how to use him in combat better and secure more Booyahs.

Master Skyler in Free Fire by following these easy tips

5) Deploy gloo walls in emergency situations to recover HP

When HP is low, players can quickly recover some HP by deploying gloo walls. This is useful when there is no time to use medkits and there are no other options for healing.

4) During gunfights, use Riptide Rhythm in combination with grenades

In close-range combat, users can throw grenades and follow up with Riptide Rhythm. This will either damage the enemy or force them to flee, giving gamers to fire at them with impunity.

3) When rushing at enemies, use the ability to break their defenses to allow for usage of close-range weapons

During a rush, Skyler's ability has no equal. Players can easily break down their opponent's gloo walls, rendering them defenseless. This allows users to use shotguns or other close-range weapons with ease.

2) Use Riptide Rhythm in conjunction with snipers

Riptide Rhythm has an effective range of 100 meters in Free Fire. Gamers can use this distance to their advantage. After breaking down a gloo wall, they can follow it up with a well-placed sniper shot. This becomes more potent while carrying the "Falcon Fervor" ability.

1) When pushing uphill, use the ability to destroy the enemy's defense

Pushing uphill is a death sentence in Free Fire. Enemies are usually well protected behind gloo walls and have good shooting angles. With the help of Skyler's ability, players can force opponents to either retreat or be forced to fight without cover.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

