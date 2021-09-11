5 tips for Free Fire players to increase win ratio in ranked mode

Winning a Battle Royale game in Garena Free Fire is not a cakewalk. Gamers need to survive the shrinking safe zone and eliminate opponents to be the last man/squad standing.

It might seem like an easy task, but the game is filled with intense actions throughout, and a small mistake can cause players to fall prey to enemy bullets. Therefore, they need to keep certain things in mind to increase their chances of winning games in Free Fire and increase their win percentage.

Garena Free Fire: Tips to survive longer and win games

1) Avoid hot drops at any cost

Players drop at action-filled POIs in Free Fire for the sake of good loot and often become victims of enemy ambushes. These POIs are frequently visited by enemies as everyone will be looking for some good weapons, to begin with.

While intense action increases the chances of eliminating more enemies, the wager can go against them, and users may end up being eliminated early in the game.

2) Have a strategy

Whether users are dropping solo or with a squad, they should always have a strategy to execute the perfect gameplay in Free Fire. Without a plan, they won't be able to stand up to enemies for long and might end up being eliminated.

The strategy is critical, especially in the final zone, where the circle is small and fewer gamers are alive.

3) Avoid unnecessary combat

Engaging in regular combat throughout a match in Free Fire increases the chances of getting eliminated. Constant bullet exchange with enemies makes player's health vulnerable and exposes their location.

They become easy targets of enemies, and therefore, put their survival into jeopardy.

4) Maneuver stealthily to the safe zone

The shrinking safe zone often leaves gamers stranded outside the circle. Staying outside the area causes loss of health. As a result, they are often required to dash into the zone. However, players should always keep an eye on the periphery and watch out for enemies.

They should also move stealthily, taking cover regularly instead of blindly running ahead. It increases users' chances of winning matches, also increasing the win ratio.

5) Stay incognito in the last zone

The last zone in Free Fire is the determining factor between a winner and a second-placed gamer. The ones who can maintain their silence and stay under cover have the advantage in the final zone.

Gamers are advised to maintain a low profile and go utterly incognito during the last zone. Enemies will eventually lose their patience and expose their position, making it easier to eliminate them.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer