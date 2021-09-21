5 tips on how to improve 1v1 gun fights in Free Fire

Learning how to survive encounters in Free Fire is not enough to master the game. To truly become a good player, one must perfect the art of 1v1 fights and win them consistently.

Perfecting 1v1 gun fights is an essential skill that players should learn in order to get better at the game. While it's not possible to win every engagement, there are a few tips that players can implement to improve on the odds of the outcome.

Top 5 tips for better 1v1 gun fights in Free Fire

5) Obtain good loot before engaging in fights

One of the things that players need to keep in mind is that good loot will make a lot of difference. Having better loot than the opponent substantially increases the chances of winning a 1v1.

However, the most important aspect of getting loot is that players should focus on finding armor as well as weapons. At times merely being able to be offensive is not going to work. A strong defense will be needed as well.

4) Try to engage from long range

While engaging from long range before rushing into a 1v1 fight in Free Fire is not mandatory, it does help. For starters, shooting at targets from long range will give players the advantage of firing the first few shots without having to take return fire.

This ensures that the opponent will use more healing items to stay in the fight. Furthermore, if players are quick enough, they can even eliminate the opponent without having to rush in altogether.

3) Use characters with offensive skills

For Free Fire players who actively seek out 1vs1 fights, using characters that have offensive skills will give them an advantage during combat. It may take time to master the character's ability and fully unlock it, but the wait will be worth the reward.

Characters like Chrono excel in rushing their opponents thanks to the force field that blocks incoming fire, while Skyler can destroy gloo walls with ease, rendering the enemy without cover.

2) Avoid fighting in open terrain

If given a choice, Free Fire players should avoid 1v1 fights on open terrain. Although firing at the opponent does become easier, the risk of getting third partied is high; and due to the lack of cover there will be no place left to run.

Players should always try to have a 1v1 fight in places that have some amount of hard cover, or at the very least a structure to hide in. Always depending on a gloo wall for protection is not the best idea.

1) Always use a shotgun up close

Often the enemy once engaged will try to rush in to close the distance. While this may become an issue, it also provides an opportunity for players to eliminate their opponents with ease.

Also Read

Free Fire players should have a shotgun in their inventory for these kinds of situations. If the timing and aim is just right, players can one-shot opponents at close range and win the 1v1 fight effortlessly.

Edited by Siddharth Satish