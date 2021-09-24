5 tips to improve reflexes in Garena Free Fire

One of the main requirements to become a good player in Free Fire is fast reflexes. More often than not, players will see an enemy but will hesitate to shoot, or worse yet, get to cover when being shot at.

The good news is that improving reflexes is a skill that every player can achieve over time. While some are naturally good at it, others will take time to master it. Nonetheless, there are a few tips that players can follow and implement in matches to get better reflexes.

Ways to improve reflexes in Garena Free Fire

5) Shoot first, think later

One of the easiest ways to improve reflexes in Garena Free Fire is to shoot an enemy the moment they appear in front. Even if all the shots are missed, it does not matter.

Improving this habit will help build a natural reflex action for players. Over time, during engagements, players will not have to think or delay before shooting an enemy that has been spotted.

4) Always deploy a gloo wall the moment damage is taken

Gloo walls are an important tool in Garena Free Fire. They provide cover, allow players to heal behind them, and at times can even be used to confuse enemies or box them in.

As great as this sounds, gloo walls only work when deployed fast. Practicing how to instantly deploy gloo walls is a great way to improve reflexes and muscle memory over time.

3) Always use earphones while playing

When playing Garena Free Fire, players should always use their earphones to get better quality sound. This is an important aspect of improving reflexes, as it will allow players to hear sounds that are vital to survival.

While this is not directly associated with improving reflexes, it plays a major role by providing players with a clear indication as to where the enemy is coming from, clearer gunfire sounds, and footstep indications. Being able to hear correctly will help players make an immediate decision.

2) Adjust sensitivity settings as needed

While the factory sensitivity settings may suit some players, they are not bound to suit everyone. It's a good idea to experiment with sensitivity settings and find one that works on an individual level.

Some players may like faster sensitivity, while others may prefer to slow things down. Mastering sensitivity settings is important to improve reflexes because depending on how fast or slow it is, players will have to compensate and act accordingly.

1) Practice

No amount of tips will help unless players put into practice what they read. Over time, as players implement these tips and put them into action, reflexes will improve on their own.

Keep in mind that being able to improve reflexes in Garena Free Fire is the first step towards becoming a better player. Everything from tactics to fast gloo wall deployment and even mastering the sniper rifle will all depend on reflexes.

