5 tips to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire after OB30 update

The OB30 update brought forth some really interesting changes to Free Fire. Apart from rolling out new features to the title, the developers have also made considerable changes to the gameplay for a better battle royale experience.

The updated gameplay comes with a new challenge for players. Many are eager to drop into the map and show their skills and valor. In such situations, maintaining a high K/D ratio is quite tough.

There are a few tips that might come in handy during Free Fire matches to uplift the K/D ratio. This article will reveal some of these tips for players to take note of.

Steps to improve K/D ratio in Free Fire

1) Avoid hotdrops at any cost

Landing into hotdrops will certainly raise the probability of facing more enemies and might increase the number of eliminations. However, this fact is subjective as the presence of more enemies would make survival difficult, and the gamer might be eliminated early in Free Fire.

Due to that, it is quite beneficial to land in a significantly safer POI and take time to gather resources before embarking upon the journey to be the last man/team standing.

2) Play the game with strategy

Battle royale games are not a walk in the park. Apart from extreme precision and skills, players will also be required to use their minds to face adverse situations in Free Fire.

Having a proper strategy before the match starts makes survival easier, and it becomes quite easy to handle any kind of situation to deal with. A perfect strategy also helps in eliminating enemies, including the ones who are quite higher up the tiers.

3) Adjust the sensitivity settings

The sensitivity settings in Free Fire are often overlooked by players but are one of the best methods to improvise gameplay and carry out eliminations. Gamers should always make the necessary adjustments to the sensitivity settings before entering the competitive matchmaking.

Since it will take some time to get adjusted to the new settings, players should spend some time in the Training Mode to set their aims and controls.

4) Have the perfect weapon

Increasing the K/D ratio in Free Fire has a lot to do with the type of weapon a player uses in the game. While professionals are quite aware of the perfect set of weapons, amateurs and beginners have a hard time getting used to this.

For better execution of survival along with eliminating enemies, gamers must have a weapon for short and mid-range combat while the other one should be for long-range fights.

In short, it is better to have one Assault Rifle or an SMG for short to mid-range engagements, while a sniper rifle for long rangers should be useful. If gamers do not come across any sniper rifle in Free Fire, then they can use another Assault Rifle.

Using utility items such as gloo walls and smoke grenades is equally important to survive and eliminate enemies.

5) Practice more and more

It would be quite absurd to think that following the above-mentioned points will roll out the changes in a day, and gamers will be able to increase the K/D ratio instantly.

The changes in K/D will not come within a day or even a week. Players will have to get into the game on a regular basis and practice dedicatedly. Regular practice will improve gameplay, and players will be able to increase their K/D ratio in Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu