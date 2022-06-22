5 tips to rank up faster in Free Fire MAX without Chrono or DJ Alok

Garena's emerging battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, continues to grow in popularity, owing to players constantly trying to one-up each other. Its flagship ranking system is one of the key reasons for the fierce competition. Players who want to stand out from the crowd will need extremely high rankings.

Ranking points in Free Fire MAX are awarded to players based on their performance in each match, with a greater focus on survival gameplay. Gameplay is influenced by a variety of factors, with the characters being the most important.

Most players think that they cannot play efficiently without using Chrono and DJ Alok, as they are quite powerful characters in the shooter title. However, there are many other methods through which they can improve their gameplay and rankings.

Free Fire MAX: Tips to follow to rank up faster without having Chrono or DJ Alok

1) Best character and pet skill set

Amongst the various parameters, survival time is most important to score more points. Hence, players must essentially choose characters and pet skills that support survival gameplay.

Active characters such as K, Dimitri, and Wukong, and passive characters such as Leon, D-Bee, Luqueta, and Jota can be selected to form a key combination for a rank push. Users should understand that there is not always a need to include an active character in their combination.

Free Fire MAX pets also have significant abilities. They should be selected on the basis of character combination. Mr. Waggor, Spirit Fox, and Agent Hop will help users stay in the match longer.

2) Landing strategy

One of the biggest mistakes players make in a ranked match is landing on hot drops. Players in such places are more likely to face early elimination.

Being killed in the beginning will have a negative effect on the ranking of that particular match. Therefore, rank-pushers are always advised to land in places that are usually empty.

The corners and sides of every map in Free Fire MAX are places where players are extremely unlikely to land. Sentosa, Rim Nam Village, Mars Electric, and Graveyard are some examples of such places on the Bermuda map.

3) Timing of zone rotation

Zone rotation is an important step in ranked matches. Most players do not care about the safe zone and get stuck outside it, which leads to their elimination.

Rank pushers should always prioritize the safe zone. As it compresses, gamers must reach a safe location to ensure that they stay in the match longer. They should be capable of making zone predictions to take early rotations.

Gamers can use the vehicles available on the map to move quickly from one place to another.

4) Pile up maximum loot

Having enough resources will surely help the players fight their enemies and defend against their deadly attacks. The end zones require wide loadouts because collisions are usually fast-paced during that specific time frame.

Once landed in a safe location, Free Fire MAX players must discover a substantial amount of highly useful utilities such as gloo walls, grenades, and firearms resources (ammo). Gun attachments should also not be overlooked.

Gamers can equip the Paloma character's character skills to increase their inventory space.

5) Handle situations in last zones calmly

The final zones are arguably the most challenging stages. Gamers need to play calmly and patiently as there are usually a lot of enemies in these areas.

Since the introduction of the revival point system in duo and squad matches in Free Fire MAX, allies can easily revive their expired teammates in a matter of minutes. Thus, a greater number of enemies await there in the last areas.

As a result, combat becomes quite intense, hence gamers must deal with such situations wisely.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinion.

