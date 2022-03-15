Best Free Fire maps: Which is the best map in the game?

Garena Free Fire has multiple modes, but it is the battle royale one that has gained the most attention. A maximum of 50 players drop at a specific location on an isolated island. These islands are known as maps with various terrains, plantations, buildings, and more.

Free Fire has five maps that feature battle royale matches, with each having a unique feature. Thus, different arenas provide specific battlefield combat situations and advantages. Hence, picking the best map in Free Fire is complex due to the variety of territorial benefits.

Maps in Garena Free Fire: Best option available based on different combat situations

Garena's flagship BR has five choices in terms of maps, as given below:

1) Bermuda

Factory in Bermuda (Image via Garena)

Total locations: 20

The oldest map in the game is also the most used one. It is full of towers, buildings, houses, and different structures. Additionally, Bermuda boasts varying terrain, trees, and plenty of natural cover.

Hence, readers can consider Bermuda the most suitable map whether they use snipers, assault rifles, or SMGs.

2) Purgatory

Forge in Purgatory (Image via Garena)

Total locations: 14

Purgatory is the second arena that developers introduced alongside Bermuda. However, it doesn't have as many buildings or structures as the latter, while the terrains are comparable.

Purgatory is quite suitable for close-range and mid-range battles, though.

3) Kalahari

Bayfront in Kalahari (Image via Garena)

Total locations: 13

Garena unveiled Kalahari on 1 January 2020, which sparked some interest among the fans. It was different from the previous two options due to the unavailability of much plantation, grass, and trees.

Kalahari doesn't have terrain like the previous two maps, as it has high structures that suit snipers and campers.

4) Bermuda Remastered

Hangar in Bermuda Remastered (Image via Garena)

Total locations: 18

Bermuda Remastered made it into the game in January 2021, and it was a revamped version of the oldest map in the game. The developers tweaked the original by removing a few locations and adjusting the terrains and buildings.

However, the original map and the remastered version do not have many noticeable differences apart from the number of locations, and both provide similar combat experiences.

5) Alpine

The Snowfall location in Alpine (Image via Garena)

Total locations: 16

Alpine is the latest addition to the catalog of maps in Free Fire, introduced on 31 December 2021. Although it has some similarities to Bermuda in terms of terrains and structures, the exotic snow-capped mountains enhance the visual experience.

However, both Alpine and Bermuda offer the same combat experience due to similarity in the dispersal of terrains and buildings.

Verdict: Which map is best?

Bermuda is the best map (Image via Garena)

After comparing terrains, it is clear that Alpine, Bermuda, and Bermuda Remastered suit almost all combat situations. Among the three, Bermuda is well-dispersed due to additional locations. Thus, it can be crowned as the best map in Free Fire.

However, readers must keep in mind that the map gamers choose depends on their personal preference.

Note: This list purely reflects the writer's opinion.

