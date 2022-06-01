5 best Free Fire MAX characters for rank push in June 2022

Free Fire MAX characters are primarily designed to aid users in various warfare situations. Hence, the developers regularly bring in new characters with distinct abilities and optimize the skills of the previous ones.

Essentially, mobile gamers must critically build a set of ideal characters before entering challenging matches like Ranked Mode. Ranked matches require survival gameplay with a passive approach to stay longer in the game and consequently obtain more ranking points.

Keeping this key principle in mind, players will learn about a few magnificent characters in the following section suitable for the said mode.

Free Fire MAX: Five of the most splendid characters to push rank in June 2022

5) Leon

Ability: Buzzer Beater (passive)

With his Buzzer Beater ability, Leon boosts users' 30 HP after surviving a combat. This means that when users take damage or their HP is reduced, they will automatically be healed if survived.

Leon is possibly the best Free Fire MAX character with the passive ability to get healing support, notably while pushing rank. If players have already filled their active skill slots, they should undoubtedly go for the Buzzer Beater skill.

4) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

With a cooldown time (CD) of 50 seconds, Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that enhances users' movement speed by 15% and also recovers their HP at a rate of 5 HP/s. The entire effect lasts for only 10 seconds and does not stack with similar abilities of other characters.

Alok is arguably the most desired character in Free Fire MAX. He is excellent for rushers as their movement speed increases instantly when activated, while also healing in intense combat scenarios. Rushers can pair up Hayato and Shirou with Alok to perform efficiently.

3) Luqueta

Ability: Hat Trick (passive)

With Luqueta's Hat Trick ability, each elimination will increase users' maximum HP by 25 HP, up to 50 HP. In other words, Hat Trick users will be able to sustain 250 HP after confirming two kills.

However, it should be noted that when they eliminate two foes, they must heal either with healing kits or using several character abilities such as K, Alok, and others, to fill the HP bar with up to 250 HPs.

This way, users will have an extra lifespan compared to their enemies and can confidently attack them to grab the victory.

2) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (active)

Dimitri's active ability, called Healing Heartbeat, crates a 3.5-meter diameter immovable healing zone that recovers allies and users HP at a rate of 3 HP/s, lasting 15 seconds. Amazingly, the zone allows users and allies to self-recover to get up when downed.

Healing Heartbeat has a CD of 60 seconds. The latter part of his ability distinguishes him from others in the array. Since one cannot get downed in solo matches, Free Fire MAX players must equip Dimitri in duo and squad modes to get the maximum efficiency.

Moreover, users should remember to activate the skill whenever they feel they are going to be knocked down. When doing so, the self-recovery option will be useful to the users as well, rather just being beneficial to allies. Healing Heartbeat with Thiva and Olivia's skill combination will extremely magnify the effects.

1) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

K's Master of All ability increases the max EP of users by 50. He then aids users in two distinct modes as follows:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies within 6-meter will get 500% increment in their EP conversion rate.

Allies within 6-meter will get 500% increment in their EP conversion rate. Psychology mode: Users will recover 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

Impressively, the mode switch CD is negligible, numbering 3 seconds.

K is potentially the most fitting character for a rank push. He helps users sustain their health points (HP) throughout the match. Master of All indeed plays a vital role in surviving a Free Fire MAX match for longer and playing passively.

Note: Free Fire MAX character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level and this article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

