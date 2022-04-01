5 best Free Fire MAX characters with active abilities (April 2022)

In Garena's Battle Royale, Free Fire MAX, players need a tactical mindset to survive till the end and get a victory. Here, the Free Fire MAX characters' unique abilities play a significant role. Each one has the aptitude to aid players to stay alive in a particular situation.

Characters can be found with two types of abilities: passive and active. The former acts throughout the battle, while the latter has to be activated to use at a specific time. Since players can only equip one active skill, they should choose such characters considering their suitability according to the tactics and playstyles.

Note: This article solely depicts the author's views.

Free Fire MAX: Best characters with active abilities to get timely aid in battle

5) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat

With a cooldown time of 45 seconds, Alok's "Drop The Beat" ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases the movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP per second for 10 seconds. It should be noted that similar effects do not stack.

Ever since Alok's launch, it has been an evergreen fan-favorite character in Free Fire MAX. Rushers can use their ability to dodge opponents with ease.

4) A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

After the OB33 update, A124 arrived at the battle royale with an entirely reworked ability. Her buffed ability, "Thrill of Battle," unleashes an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that disables the enemies' skill activation and interrupts their interaction countdown. The effects last for only 30 seconds. However, it can be used again every 50 seconds.

A124 can bring a new meta to the shooter if players start using her ability to a greater extent. It is most suited for tactical gameplay.

3) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

When activated, Skyler's "Riptide Rhythm" ability unleashes a sonic wave forward that can break up to five Gloo Walls within a range of 100-meter. It also acts passively, in which the user restores 9 HP for each Gloo Wall deployed.

Gamers should remember that the recovery effect does not stack. The cooldown time is 45 seconds. Skyler is the only character in Free Fire MAX that also acts as a passive skill. It is the best character for unlimited-ammo custom rooms as the user will never lack HP while deploying numerous Gloo Walls.

2) K

Ability: Master of All

Once K is equipped, it increases the users' maximum EP by 50. Subsequently, it performs in two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. When the former is active, allies within 6-meter get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate, while in the latter, users recover 3 EP every second up to 250 EP.

The most fascinating element of his ability is its very low mode switch time. i.e., only 3 seconds. It can be useful in rank push and survival gameplay.

1) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

With a very long cooldown time of 200 seconds, Wukong transforms into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed. The effect lasts for only 15 seconds. While in the bush state, the enemy's default aim does not work for the user. Meanwhile, the transformation ends when users attack the enemies.

The unique thing about Wukong's "Camouflage" ability is that the cooldown resets when the user takes down an enemy. Here, users don't need to confirm the kill. Wukong is best known for its clutches in combat. It is possible to handle a 1v4 situation comfortably. Conversely, Wukong, as a foe, often becomes invincible.

Note: The Free Fire MAX characters' abilities described are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha