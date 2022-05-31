How to earn free characters in Free Fire MAX (2022)

Free Fire MAX characters are one of the most adored in-game elements in the community. The sole reason behind this is their magnificent abilities. Users can perform extraordinarily on the battlegrounds by equipping the skills of multiple characters.

However, most premium and beneficial characters were previously only unlockable by spending diamonds. After a major recent update, the developers introduced the new Link system, using which mobile gamers can unlock any character for free.

Free Fire MAX: Steps to acquire overpowered characters for free in 2022

Currently, players have only two options to obtain FF MAX characters: via the in-game store by spending diamonds or using the link system. They must go with the latter as it is a free method.

Unlocking characters via Link system

Adhere to the following detailed guidelines to earn characters for free:

Step 1: From the lobby, click on the character tab in the left column.

Step 2: Users will see a link option at the top. Click that to enter the linking panel.

Players can only link one character in each iteration (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After that, they will see a character frame with a plus icon in the middle. Tap on the icon and select the desired Free Fire MAX character from the given list to link.

Note: Once linked, it cannot be changed for the next 24 hours.

Unlocking free characters using the Link system (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After successfully linking, gamers will see a bar reflecting the headway made to obtain that specific character. The progress is reflected in the bar according to the Link points they have gained.

Individuals must earn 13,500 points to unlock the selected character. Points can be acquired by the following methods:

By playing matches Exchanging gold coins

While a maximum of 1500 points can be attained by the former, users can only exchange gold coins for a maximum of 500 points daily. Thus, the limit of points per day is 2000.

However, it should be noted that the number of gold coins will increase each time they draw 100 points as follows:

100 points - 200 gold

100 points - 400 gold

100 points - 600 gold

100 points - 1000 gold

100 points - 1500 gold

Hence, gamers will have to spend 3700 coins in total to acquire just 500 points. In short, it will take a minimum of seven days for highly active players to claim a free character in Free Fire MAX.

Any premium characters except the newly launched ones can be claimed (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Once the said points are reached, users will see a 'Claim' button in the bottom-right corner. Tap on that to immediately claim and equip the new Free Fire MAX character.

Best characters to claim first via new method

There are many characters in Free Fire MAX, each playing a significant role in distinct situations. Consequently, choosing only the four best characters for the skill combination is quite challenging. Mobile gamers should go first for the most valuable characters with active abilities.

This is because they already have the majority of characters with passive abilities. Users can embrace the following hierarchy to link characters one-by-one:

Active characters

Wukong K Skyler Dimitri Alok Chrono Clu

Passive characters

Leon D-Bee Jota Shirou Rafael Luqueta Wolfrahh

Note: This article solely depicts the personal views of the author.

