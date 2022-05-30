5 best Free Fire MAX characters with active abilities after OB34 update

Free Fire MAX provides a long line-up of characters for players to choose from. Every character in the game except for Nulla and Primis has a designated skill, which users can employ in their preferred mode.

Furthermore, users get two categories of abilities, i.e., passive and active. The fundamental difference between the two categories is the mode of activation.

Passive skills don't require a manual activation as any particular action can cause a trigger, while one has to activate the active abilities manually. However, almost every ability is unique and suits a specific strategy.

Note: The characters in the list are not listed in any particular order, and the attributes of their abilities are at their first level.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top five active ability characters after the OB34 update

Active abilities in Garena Free Fire MAX are generally considered superior to their passive counterparts. Thus, for this very reason, players can only use one active skill with three passive abilities in a character combination.

Almost every fan is aware that Free Fire MAX received its patch update a few days back. The recent update in the OB34 version introduced several changes that included optimizations in character abilities.

Readers can find the list of the best Free Fire MAX characters with active abilities after the recent OB34 update:

1) Skyler

CD - 85 seconds

Range - 50 meters

HP recovery - Four HP

Changes in Riptide Rhythm:

Cooldown:

Level 1: 60 seconds to 85 seconds

60 seconds to 85 seconds Level 2: 58 seconds to 80 seconds

58 seconds to 80 seconds Level 3: 55 seconds to 75 seconds

55 seconds to 75 seconds Level 4: 51 seconds to 70 seconds

51 seconds to 70 seconds Level 5: 46 seconds to 65 seconds

46 seconds to 65 seconds Level 6: 40 seconds to 60 seconds

Skyler is one of the characters that received a nerf through the OB34 update. Now, the cooldown (variable with level-ups) of Skyler is 85 seconds at the first ability level. Developers have left the other attributes untouched, so the nerf doesn't affect the ability much.

Thus, in Free Fire MAX, Skyler's "Riptide Rhythm" is still one of the most balanced active skills. Upon activation, Skyler can unleash a sonic wave to destroy as many as five enemy gloo walls within a particular range. Apart from the sonic wave, Riptide Rhythm grants an HP recovery.

The HP recovery happens whenever users deploy a gloo wall while Riptide Rhythm is active. The HP bar increases with each deployment, while the recovery starts at four points.

2) Alok

Duration - 10 seconds

Movement speed - 10%

CD - 70 seconds

Changes in "Drop the Beat":

Cooldown:

Level 1: 45 seconds to 70 seconds

45 seconds to 70 seconds Level 2: 45 seconds to 66 seconds

45 seconds to 66 seconds Level 3: 45 seconds to 62 seconds

45 seconds to 62 seconds Level 4: 45 seconds to 58 seconds

45 seconds to 58 seconds Level 5: 45 seconds to 54 seconds

45 seconds to 54 seconds Level 6: 45 seconds to 50 seconds

The next on the list of best active ability characters is one of the most famous Free Fire MAX characters of all time, Alok. He has seen overwhelming fame ever since his introduction in the game due to the tremendous potential his ability "Drop the Beat" possess.

Alok's skill allows users to claim an agility boost alongside an HP recovery. The increase in movement speed happens at a certain rate for a specific ability level while the HP gains. At the same time, the activation period, i.e., five seconds, is five points per second.

Although both effects don't stack, Alok still shines on the battlefield in front of most characters. However, there has been a balance change in Drop the Beat after the OB34 update as Alok now has a variable cooldown time, making the character slightly weaker.

3) Xayne

Damage increase - 100%

Cooldown - 150 seconds

Changes in Xtreme Encounter:

Duration: 15 seconds to six seconds

HP boost: 80 HP to 120 HP

Damage increase:

Level 1: 80% to 100%

80% to 100% Level 2: 90% to 120%

90% to 120% Level 3: 100% to 140%

100% to 140% Level 4: 110% to 160%

110% to 160% Level 5: 120% to 180%

120% to 180% Level 6: 130% to 200%

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter is on the list of the abilities which received an adjustment from the new update. An already potent Xayne can now get a temporary 120 HP gain decayable within a specific duration, making her stronger than ever.

Apart from the temporary boost in the HP bar, gamers can now also deal enhanced damage (100% extra) to gloo walls. However, the skill's duration has been decreased to six seconds, while the cooldown is still 150 seconds, which are Xayne's weaknesses.

4) Wukong

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 300 seconds

Changes in "Camouflage":

Decrease in Movement speed: 20% to 10%

Wukong has been a fan-favorite character in Free FIre MAX primarily due to his Monkey King persona. However, he is an exceptional character who allows users to turn into a bush for around 10 seconds.

If players use their guns during the ability's activation, the effects will stop immediately. Thus, Wukong is ideal for players to sneak attack the vulnerable opponents in a Free Fire MAX match.

However, after the OB34 update, Wukong also received an adjustment (buff) that makes the decrease in movement speed 10% compared to the previous 20%, when the "Camouflage" ability is active.

However, the CD of Wukong is still the highest among all the characters available in Free Fire MAX.

5) K

'Psychology mode' duration - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150 points

Changes in "Master of All": No Adjustments

K is the final entry on the list of the best Garena Free Fire MAX active ability characters. Due to his EP-related ability, he is suitable for different play styles, whether rush gameplay or defensive strategy.

K's "Master of All" ability grants an additional 50-point capacity in terms of max EP. At the same time, there are two sub-modes that gamers can switch between to benefit during different combat situations in a match.

The sub-modes of Master of all are Jiu-jitsu and Psychology, which have a slight mode switch cooldown of a few seconds. Jiu-jitsu is beneficial for the allies lying within six meters of the character to avail five times enhanced conversion rate.

The Psychology mode, on the contrary, allows users to claim three EP after regular intervals of 2.2 seconds. Therefore, K, aka Captain Booyah, is one of the best characters for providing team support while also being suitable for rushing the foes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far