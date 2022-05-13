5 tips to win every Factory roof challenge in Free Fire and FF MAX (May 2022)

Free Fire and FF MAX are the two most popular titles released by Garena. Players can get the ultimate survival experience mixed with elements like upgradable weapon skins, cool-looking vehicle skins, and outfits. The titles also offer intense modes where one can do rank push and play with friends and teammates.

The factor challenge is another popular mode where players land on top of the Factory and fight against each other. This article has five best tips that one can follow to win every Factory Roof Challenge match in Free Fire and FF MAX.

Tips to win every Factory roof challenge in Free Fire and FF MAX

5) Keep info on opponents' positioning

Players are recommended to keep an eye on the enemy player's position while landing from the plane. It will help them gather more information and devise better strategies to remove their rivals from the mode. Players can share this info with their teammates to flank and eliminate opponents from hidden angles.

4) Third-party on opponents

The fourth tip discusses the importance of a third party in the roof challenge in Free Fire and FF MAX. In battle royale titles, a third party is meant to take advantage of the fight between two other teams and eliminate them.

It will help one increase their kill count as well as eliminate opponents from the challenge. Players are advised to wait for the perfect moment to get involved in the fight, like when a team gets eliminated or opponents are low on healing.

3) HUD Control and Sensitivity settings

A good pair of HUD control layouts and sensitivity settings are convenient in getting more frags in the roof challenge. It will help players master the recoil of different weapons and can connect more headshots onto opponents.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players to use in the Factory Roof Challenge in Free Fire and FF MAX:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 – 80

2) Good aim and skills

Players with good aim and accuracy can win the Factory Roof Challenge easily. In the roof challenge, most gunfights occur in close combat. Hence, players are advised to work on their headshot accuracy to quickly defeat their opponents.

To improve aim, one can practice different aim drills on the training grounds or play in custom rooms with their friends to boost their skillset.

1) Use of characters

The best tip for winning most of the fights in the Factory Roof Challenge is the proper use of characters. Free Fire and FF MAX offer up to 30 different characters with unique abilities. These abilities play an important role in getting the win in the Factory challenge.

Players are recommended to use characters with aggressive skills like Chrono and DJ Alok. These characters have impressive abilities, which come in very handy in eliminating opponents and becoming the ultimate survivor in the mode.

