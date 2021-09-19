5 most underrated passive abilities in Garena Free Fire (September 2021)

Garena Free Fire has 39 characters that have special abilities, passive and aggressive. Players can select the playable characters that suit their gameplay in a Free Fire match.

But most of the time, players overlook passive ability characters for the active skill ones, which explains the overwhelming popularity of characters like DJ Alok, Skyler, Wukong, Chrono, etc.

However, there are plenty of passive ability characters like Maxim, Jota, Hayato, and more underutilized in Free Fire. Players can employ their potent passive abilities to compete against the mightiest ones in the game.

Free Fire characters: The most underrated passive abilities

1) Maxim (Gluttony)

Maxim's passive ability is known as Gluttony which is highly beneficial whenever players use healing equipment. They can heal rapidly with Gluttony, which is helpful when they are engaged in a fight with enemies.

His passive ability enhances the healing speed when a player uses Med Kit(s) or Mushroom(s). At level one, the rise in speed is 15% that gamers can improve to 40% at the sixth level.

2) Notora (Racer's Blessing)

Notora assists in the HP restoration of players, especially when they are escaping. Her passive ability, Racer's Blessing, restores around five HP every 4.5 seconds for anyone occupying a vehicle in Free Fire.

Gamers can improve these capabilities by decreasing the duration from 4.5 to two seconds at the sixth level.

3) Joseph (Nutty Movement)

Joseph has a passive ability named Nutty Movement that allows a player to escape an enemy fire quickly. Nutty Movement provides a buff in the movement and sprinting speed by 10% whenever players procure some damage.

Players can sharpen Joseph's reflexive capabilities through level-ups. At the max level, the movement and sprinting speeds increase by up to 20%.

4) Kelly (Dash)

Kelly is an excellent choice for a secondary character in a character combination because her ability, Dash, assists with an increase in the sprinting speed by 1%. At level six, gamers can enhance the sprinting speed by 6%.

5) Jota (Sustained Raids)

Jota's Sustained Raids was among the characters that received an adjustment through Free Fire's OB29 update. The adjustment changed the character's ability for good.

His ability allows players to recover HP without too much fuss as it activates whenever players hit enemies with guns. Upon each successful hit with a firearm, one can recover a specific amount of HP while an enemy knockdown gains 10% HP.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

