7 best Free Fire character abilities for safe gameplay this month

Players often adopt different kinds of strategies in Garena Free Fire. Aggressive playstyle is part of game plans for some users. Many players, on the other hand, try to keep it safe. However, neither of the strategies offers a guaranteed victory.

In Free Fire, an aggressive playstyle has various risks but pays off well sometimes in a match. However, aggression can deny victory in a game if players lack skills. Hence, gamers, especially beginners, should adopt a more risk-free option.

Players can maximize their chances of survival and victory in a game with a defensive playstyle. They can choose a suitable Free Fire character for a safer gameplay strategy after acquiring the same from the store.

This article will list the seven best Free Fire character abilities for safe gameplay this month.

Characters in Free Fire: Which are the best abilities for a safe gameplay

7) Moco (Hacker's Eye)

Moco is a great character for beginners as her ability Hacker's Eye alerts them about the nearby enemies. Moco is a passive ability character, so her ability works automatically and tags the shots fired by opponents.

The tagging time is two seconds at level one, which further maximizes to five seconds at the max level. Furthermore, Moco alerts the allies, which provides an overall team advantage.

6) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler is among the most balanced characters in Free Fire and can be considered a safer option. Being an active ability character, his skill Riptide Rhythm requires manual activation.

Activating Riptide Rhythm, gamers can launch a sonic wave of 50m range that can destroy five gloo walls. Additionally, players can recover their HP starting from four points whenever they deploy a gloo wall. Initially, Riptide Rhythm has a CD of 60 seconds.

5) Wukong (Camouflage)

Wukong provides an excellent opportunity to escape from the sight of opponents without being noticed. Camouflage's active ability can transform him into a bush for a maximum duration of 10 seconds, and the movement is not hindered.

One can turn into a bush whenever there is an opponent threat while also sneak attacking them at their vulnerable position. Wukong's skill has only one con being its CD of 300 seconds. Aside from the massive cooldown, the Monkey King is still a decent choice for safe gameplay in Free Fire.

4) K (Master of All)

Captain Booyah provides an overall increase in max EP by 50 while assisting in EP gain. In Psychology mode, players can acquire an EP at a rate of two every three seconds. K's Jiu-jitsu mode boosts the EP to HP conversion rates of allies within the 6m range by 500%.

Either mode is advantageous for a defensive playstyle in Free Fire, and one can play risk-free without caring about their health. In addition to that, K has a low mode switch CD of mere three seconds.

3) Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat)

Dimitri was one of the two newest characters that Garena introduced with the OB29 update. He has quickly gained a fanbase in Free Fire and can be considered one of the strongest and safest options. One can activate his ability, Healing Heartbeat, to create a healing zone that recovers 3 HP per second.

Healing Heartbeat also assists a knocked down user or an ally who can self-recover themselves using the healing zone that makes Dimitri one of the safest options in Free Fire.

2) Maxim (Gluttony)

Healing in Free Fire is crucial for any gameplay strategy for survival, and Maxim provides great assistance while using health equipment. Gamers can upscale the healing speed with Maxim's skill, Gluttony. His passive ability can prove to be helpful when players are fighting opponents.

Gluttony enhances the healing speed when a player uses Med Kit(s) or Mushroom(s). At the first skill level, the boost in speed is 15% which rises to 40% at the sixth level. Hence, Maxim is among the safest options available in Free Fire right now.

1) Chrono (Time Turner)

In Free Fire, Chrono has remained one of the most overpowered characters for many seasons until the OB27 update. His active ability, Time Turner, received a significant nerf that crippled the characters.

Chrono's skill can block as much as 600 damage with a temporary shield. At the base skill level, the ability also upscales the character's agility by 5%, which users can further boost to 15% at the max level.

Although Chrono has a high CD of 200 seconds, his protective shield and enhanced agility make Chrono a decent choice for a risk-free playstyle.

