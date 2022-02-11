50 best Free Fire guild names with stylish fonts in February 2022

Free Fire users can join or form guilds with other players who share their interests to engage and enjoy the game. Users can create a guild using gold or diamonds, with each of these having a unique name, slogan, badge, and more.

It is common for guild leaders to choose a creative and unique name for their guild, allowing them to have a separate identity while attracting other users to join it. However, due to creative impediments, they seek stylish names.

50 best Free Fire guild names (February 2022)

1) €ƤƗĐ€ΜƗĆ

2) нυитєя

3) รαɳε

4) Ӌօմɾ Ⱥɾʍվ

5) ▀▄ᖇᗅᘜᙍ▀▄

6) ɦօʊռɖ

7) ѕтrιĸer

8) ᗯᗩᖇᒪOᖇᗪ

9) $тѳяѫ

10) 乃尺oズ乇刀

11) ƗΜΜØŘŦΔŁジ

12) мєя¢ιℓєѕѕ

13) H̷o̷r̷d̷e̷

14) ßﾚαzε

15) ⱮoŇsters

16) dêvΐlร

17) Ｓｌａｙｅｒ

18) ριяαтєѕ

19) яєαρєя

20) ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒ

21) ᗷᖇᗴᗩK

22) Dαякest

23) ฿ⱠØØĐ

24) ᴀʙʏꜱꜱ

25) υи∂єα∂

26) мαgε

27) ֆօʊʟʟɛֆֆ

28) ＬＥＦＴ２★ＤＩＥ

29) ₮Ɽł₲₲ɆⱤɆĐ

30) ⓇⓄⒼⓊⒺⓈ

31) PS¥CH

32) ʀɨօȶ

33) CÀMPER

34) flสҜes

35) 卂ㄩ尺卂

36) DØØm

37) KNIGнт

38) BสRBสRᎥaŇs

39) K̷N̷I̷G̷H̷T̷

40) hєαdshσts

41) ꜱᴛᴏʀᴍ

42) Gᵤₐᵣd

43) E҉c҉h҉o҉

44) ꅐꉻ꒒꒦ꏂꑄ

45) вσуѕ™

46) Wの尺丂ｲ

47) D̺R̺A̺C̺O̺

48) ░D░A░D░

49) IGИIΓΞ

50) 爪ㄚ丂ㄒ丨匚

Players can create their current guild names with several fonts and symbols by using websites or apps that provide such tools.

Steps to changing guild names in Garena Free Fire

Changing the guild's name is a relatively expensive affair in Free Fire as it costs 500 diamonds. Furthermore, only the elder or the guild leader has the power to alter the name. They may follow the given steps to change the name:

Step 1: Open the guild section within the game and click on the edit icon present above the guild badge.

Click on the edit option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Guild info dialog box will appear on the screen. Next, click on the edit option beside the existing name.

Enter the new name and click the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, enter the new name and press the button to alter the name.

Gamers should always exercise caution while altering the name since a considerable cost is involved.

Edited by Shaheen Banu