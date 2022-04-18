50 best Free Fire name styles with unique fonts in April 2022

Free Fire players have embraced the idea of utilizing trendy nicknames, and it has spread across the community. Gamers can come up with various visually appealing IGNs by combining symbols intended to help them stand apart from the crowd while attracting other users.

Several people, limited by creative constraints, find it challenging to come up with unique names and resort to searching the internet for preset names that they like. Moreover, regular keyboards on mobile devices do not provide these options, so here is the list of the best names.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country are advised not to access the game. For the time being, they can access the enhanced Free Fire MAX version.

50 best names to use in Free Fire

Best names to use in the game (Image via Garena)

The following is a list of names that players can incorporate into the game:

1) -BʀokəŋAŋgəl-

2) ~Qυєєη~

3) <Çlöwn>

4) 〲IVY࿐

5) ICEᴳᵒᵈ

6) ★Mαnic★

7) ＣＲ∀ＺＹツ

8) NeoŇpunk

9) P么ND么S

10) ࿇ Ⲙagiᄃ࿇

11) ⚡️.ZΞUS.⚡️

12) BlสckJสck ☂️

13) ᎠΛMΛᎶᎬぁ

14) ۝ᴅᴀʀᴋ1۝

15) ࿐spΔrroW

16) 彡ᐯᎥ丅ᎥΔ丅ᗴ彡

17) 乂iɱ.ɱσɾƚαʅ乂

18) •Ξηïgmα•

19) ᴅ⊕⊕ᴍ!

20) THE ŁƐØ

21) •ᴮᴬᴰʙᴏʏツ

22)『sᴛʀᴋ』ᴷᴺᴵᴳᴴᵀ

23) ⓋLEGEND

24) Gᶲᵈᶻᶦᶩᵃジ

25) ᴸᴼᵛ•Crystal

26) THE么FIRE

27) ᴄ͢͢͢ʀɪᴍINAL

28) 乂•ᎮᴵᴺK

29) 亗 ⁱ ᵃᵐ GOD

30) ༄ᴴᴬᵂᴷ༒ᴮᵁᴸᴸᴱᵀ

31) 4K→DEMON亗

32) ツғɪɢʜᴛᴇʀツ

33) × ĐƗΔβŁØ×

34) * ₐLL CᵣₐZY*

35) <Ꭾ0ᏇᏋᏒ>

36) OMEĞᎯ

37) ꧁VıgØr

38) J☯K3R

39) ﹄ɪɴꜱɪᴅɪ0ᴜꜱ﹃

40) BadOmensﾐ

41) Sangนΐne

42) Sђoot4Win

43) ÐɑʀҟƑLAME

44) Ƥhⱥrⱥoh亗

45) β0Мβ

46) -TₒXᵢC-

47) ƎτernΐτY

48) ටղY×

49) 乂฿ee乂

50) ΔSŦŘΔ

Beyond the names provided above, players may create their own unique IGNs by incorporating symbols and fonts into their names by utilizing one of the many online name generators available. Gamers only need to submit their name to receive output in various fonts and symbols.

Guide to changing the name

Step 1: First, users must open their Free Fire profile by clicking on their banner.

Step 2: They must then select the edit option next to their personal name badge to open the change nickname dialog box.

Enter the desired name (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste the previously copied name into the text box and click on the button. Modifying the IGN will cost 390 diamonds.

Alternatively, players may use a Name Change Card if they have one. The moniker will only change if it has not been taken yet. Since this is an expensive process, users must exercise extreme caution when doing so.

Edited by Shaheen Banu