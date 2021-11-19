7 best Free Fire drop locations to get tactical advantage

Choosing the right drop locations in Free Fire is vital to success. The entire outcome of the match will depend on where players land. The ability to get a good head start in-game cannot be overstated.

While there are numerous drop locations on all maps, not all of them offer tactical advantages. Only a handful are truly capable of helping players win every match.

Gain an early-game advantage in Free Fire by landing at these drop locations

7) Moathouse (Purgatory)

Passive players and those who want to play it safe in Free Fire matches should land here. There is an abundance of loot easily defendable against would-be attackers and far away from hot-drop zones.

6) Ski Lodge (Purgatory)

Ski Lodge offers a lot of protected space for looting. Due to its location, opponents seldom land here. It offers good loot, and vehicles can be found nearby, enabling players to rotate easily once geared up.

5) Command Post (Kalahari)

Landing at the Command Post can be a risk if players land late. Otherwise, the location is nearly perfect in every way. It offers good loot, plenty of hiding places, and players who manage to land first can set up ambushes for opponents.

4) Santa Catarina (Kalahari)

Santa Catarina, more commonly known as the shipwreck, is a scenic place for players to land. It offers decent loot, but more importantly, the ship can be used to cross between the two land masses, giving players flexibility in rotation.

3) Peak (Bermuda)

Peak can become a hot-drop location at times in Free Fire. However, for the most part, it's peaceful. Landing here will grant players a natural high-ground advantage. The area offers a lot of loot, and rotating from here is a breeze.

2) Sentosa (Bermuda)

Sentosa is a remote island off the eastern coast of Bermuda. Opponents seldom land here due to vast stretches of empty land. However, the location has a lot to offer. The only downside is that players will have to gear up fast and rotate to the safe zone.

1) Shipyard (Bermuda)

The shipyard is one of the best places to land. It offers a lot of loot, early game kills, and plenty of space to move about. Despite it being a hot-drop location in some matches, it's relatively safe.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu