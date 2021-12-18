7 best Free Fire tips to snipe better with AWM

The AWM is one of the best snipers in Free Fire. The weapon has a good range and does substantial damage in combat. However, what makes it so popular is that it's easy to find and use in-game.

Even though the weapon is basic, beginners may have trouble learning how to use it proficiently. Nevertheless, by following a few tips, they can master the AWM within no time.

Follow these pointers to master the AWM in Free Fire

7) Find high ground before engaging

Before engaging enemies, it's always a good idea to find high ground. This will provide better shooting angles, enabling players to easily shoot at targets and avoid taking damage from incoming fire.

6) Try to take the opponent unawares

A good strategy while sniping is to use the element of surprise. Gamers should try to get shooting angles and engage before the enemy can react. This is the easiest way to get an elimination.

5) Master drag rotation for easier control of the weapon

Using the drag rotation technique in Free Fire, users can flick the crosshairs onto their target with ease. This will save time and allow them to quickly acquire the enemy at any given range.

4) Use the scope for better accuracy

While no-scoping is a valuable skill in certain situations, using the scope is vital to shooting better with the AWM. Without aiming down sight, players are bound to miss most of their shots and waste ammunition.

3) Use a good character combo to inflict maximum damage

Building the right character combo in Free Fire is vital to success. Users can use a combination of Laura, Moco, and Maro to maximize the damage done by the AWM.

2) Go into a prone position for better cover while firing

While standing and shooting is an acceptable practice in-game, going prone is better for several reasons. Gamers remain hidden from sight and can shoot at others with near impunity.

1) Use a silencer

Silencers are the best option when engaging with a group of opponents or trying to remain hidden. Although they don't deal as much damage as muzzles, they are useful when trying to be stealthy in Free Fire.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

