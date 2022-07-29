7 best free games like Free Fire under 100 MB (2022)

Free Fire has fascinated many mobile gamers with its action-packed gaming mechanism. The title is rich in visuals and graphics, providing gamers with a more realistic experience.

However, due to enhanced visuals, it requires medium or higher-end mobile devices to run smoothly even on standard settings. But not everyone has access to a decent device, and some gamers might find themselves hunting for alternatives to the Battle Royale title. Readers looking for the same can go through the article.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country must not play the same title. They should play the MAX variant instead.

7 best choices for shooting games like Free Fire that will easily run on any low-end device

1) Gun War: Shooting Games

Launched by Shooter Studio in April 2017, Gun War: Shooting Games is an offline shooting title that supports over fifteen languages. Like Free Fire, this action-thriller also features multiple scenes, maps, game modes, and weapons.

Unlike FF, players in this game can even upgrade their ordinary weapons.

Key information:

Installs: 10 Million+

10 Million+ Rating: 4.5 out of 5

4.5 out of 5 Size: 62 MB

62 MB Last updated: July 2021

2) Cyber Gun: Battle Royale Games

Cyber Gun: Battle Royale Games was released by Fire Anvil Games in April 2020 and is still active in pushing updates to the title. This is a cyberpunk Battle Royale shooter, offering multiple modes, such as Team Death Match, along with options like solo, duo, squad, and 5v5 battle arenas.

This specific title also provides an Island Survival gameplay like Free Fire's Battle Royale mode.

Key information:

Installs: 10 Million+

10 Million+ Rating: 4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5 Size: 74 MB

74 MB Last updated: April 2022

3) Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

The Battle Royale title Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D was offered by HGames-ArtWorks on June 8, 2018. In a match, 10 players land on a remote 2x2 km island. Players have to collect loot and kill their enemies with several weapons to survive on the battlefield.

The shooter's simple visuals make it more distinct than others. Mobile gamers can also enjoy the game offline.

Key information:

Installs: 500K+

500K+ Rating: 4.4 out of 5

4.4 out of 5 Size: 25 MB

25 MB Last updated: March 2022

4) PVP Shooting Battle 2020

Gamers have more on-screen controls (Image via MaxPlay Games)

With both Offline and Online game modes, PVP Shooting Battle 2020 boasts impressive 3D graphics. Players can use various guns to fight against their enemies. Interestingly, the 20-plus action-packed offline missions allow gamers to even enjoy the shooter title in a no-internet zone.

The tactical mobile shooter was released by MaxPlay Games in July 2020, and the developers don't seem to publish updated versions as it was last updated more than a year ago.

Key information:

Installs: 5M+

5M+ Rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Size: 91 MB

91 MB Last updated: January 2021

5) N.O.V.A Legacy

Introduced by Gameloft SE in March 2017, the N.O.V.A Legacy is a fast-paced action shooter that supports both online and offline gaming. Players can enter a 4v4 multiplayer battlefield in the team deathmatch mode online and into story-based modes offline.

As in Free Fire, the developers of N.O.V.A Legacy have also included the replay and customized (private) room system in the game.

Key information:

Installs: 50M+

50M+ Rating: 4.0 out of 5

4.0 out of 5 Size: 47 MB

47 MB Last updated: March 2022

6) Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter has pleasant graphics (Image via Azur Interactive Games)

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter has cartoonish graphics, which is a major distinguishing factor for this particular shooter title on this list. In this title, gamers have to fight against others on a dead island for their survival.

The FPS shooter offers more than 30 types of weapons to take combat on an HD battlefield. Despite its decent graphics, gamers will likely get to play the game with negligible lag issues, even on low-end devices.

The game was released by Azur Interactive Games in December 2018 and was updated a long time ago.

Key information:

Installs: 5M+

5M+ Rating: 4.0 out of 5

4.0 out of 5 Size: 75 MB

75 MB Last updated: June 2019

7) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63 has too many similarities with Free Fire. It's a Battle Royale offering in which players land on an island and survive till the end to grab the victory.

The title provides multiplayer modes with an action-filled combat experience. It was launched by LQ-GAME in November 2017.

Key information:

Installs: 1M+

1M+ Rating: 4.3 out of 5

4.3 out of 5 Size: 70 MB

70 MB Last updated: July 2022

Note: The article solely reflects the author's opinions, and the games on the list are not prioritized in any order. Also, the data shown for each title has been taken from the Google Play Store, and it is accurate as of 29 July.

