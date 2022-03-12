7 best Garena Free Fire emotes that only few players in the world have

When Garena launched Free Fire in 2017, the main motive was to target a larger audience by providing a resource-efficient BR shooter. The staggering increase in the number of players has also been accompanied by the expansion of the in-game library of items and accessories.

Players can now get their hands on a plethora of accessories that include emotes, gloo walls, weapon skis, outfits, characters, and many more. Many collectibles are easily accessible via the in-game store, while some feature in special events; therefore, they have become rarer.

Emotes have been one of the most sought-after items in Garena Free Fire for a long time. Developers have introduced an array of emotes, and some of them have gone on to become fan-favorites. Today's article will list the seven best Garena Free Fire emotes that are quite rare to date.

Garena Free Fire: The best and rarest emotes of all time

1) Eat my Dust

Garena has introduced many exclusive prizes via in-game top-up events, and the 'Eat my Dust' emote is one of them. It was seen back in February 2020 in the "Graffiti Top Up" event as a free reward after players purchased 500 diamonds.

The emote featured an animation of a character flaunting his/her bouncing golden-red sports car while hopping on its bonnet.

2) Pirate's Flag

After 'Eat my Dust,' Pirate's Flag is another emote the developers introduced via a top-up event. The fan-favorite emote was featured in March 2020's "Pirate's Flag Top Up" or simply Pirate Top Up event.

The 500-diamond top-up reward featured an intricate animation of a character carrying a flag and shoving it into the ground.

3) I'm Rich

September 2020 introduced the first Money Heist collab in Free Fire, which was the reason behind the introduction of an array of exclusive goodies. "I'm Rich" emote was available in the in-game store for a limited period for 599 diamonds.

Many loved the Money Heist-themed emote due to its resemblance with Denver's (portrayed by Jaime Lorente) iconic scene.

4) Doggie

Everyone is aware of the online meme culture that is prevalent these days. Many memes have gone viral like wildfire, and the Brazilian dancing dog was one such meme.

Garena used their Doggie emote to recreate the same meme, which features a character dancing with Shiba pet. It was spotted in Free Fire for the first time during June 2020's "Bonus Top Up" event.

After the top-up event, Doggie made its return via August 2020's "Emote Party."

5) FFWC Throne

Like most previous emotes on this list, FFWC Throne was also a top-up event reward. Introduced as a promotional item for 2019's FFWC, the Throne emote went on to become a massively famous item in the game.

The animation doesn't showcase any over-the-top animation, as the character sits on a throne.

6) Make it Rain

After "I'm Rich," 'Make it Rain' is another Money Heist collectible that Garena introduced in September 2020. It was also available in the store for a temporary period, and users could grab it. The emote featured the character throwing a stack of cash in the air to make it appear like the rain of notes.

However, after removal, 'Make it Rain' like any other collaboration reward, didn't return to the game until the second Money Heist Collab in December 2021.

7) Tea Time

The last entry on this list, the Tea Time emote, was part of the Dual Wheel event in 2020. It showcased one of the most impressive animations in terms of intricate details, which featured a character sitting on a holographic chair and table while sipping tea from a cup.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order and is just a generalized one.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul