Abhishek YT's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income and more

Abhishek YT is one of Nepal's many successful Free Fire content creators who has recently recorded huge numbers on his channels. It has crossed the coveted one million subscriber milestone and continues to grow.

The content creator primarily posts game-related shorts and gameplay clips besides the occasional live streams his viewers enjoy. The YouTuber from Nepal is also followed by 31k people on Facebook, while his Instagram following is just under 10k.

Abhishek YT's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Abhishek YT's Free Fire MAX ID is 235045418. The YouTuber is the leader of the NXT_Level guild, whose ID is 1000285365. He has reached the Master tier in BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17.

His stats within Free Fire MAX as of March 19, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

The YouTuber's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Abhishek YT finished first in 84 of the 792 solo games, which comes down to a win rate of 10.60%. With 2,053 eliminations, he holds a K/D ratio of 2.90.

The YouTuber has also played in 1,509 duo matches and racked up 210 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 13.91%. He has 4,223 eliminations, with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

He has also recorded 6,457 Booyahs while featuring in 21,917 squad encounters, resulting in a win ratio of 29.46%. Abhishek YT has amassed 76,334 kills in the process, with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

BR Ranked stats

Abhishek YT's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Nepali content creator has found himself in four duo games and has worked his way to winning a single encounter for a 25%-win rate. With nine frags, he also maintains a K/D ratio of three.

Abhishek YT has made a massive 1723 appearances in the squad game, where he has carved his way to winning 885 games to achieve a win rate of 51.36%. He has 11433 eliminations on this name, culminating in a K/D ratio of 13.64.

Note: Abhishek YT's Free Fire MAX stats were collected when writing the article, and these numbers are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Abhishek YT's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the player's monthly income via Abhishek YT channel is expected to range from $15.6K to $250K. Similarly, the yearly estimates are expected to be between $187.5K and $3M.

YouTube channel

Abhishek started his channel in November 2019 and found his break in the second half of 2020, when his channel expanded from under 10k to close to 150k. By the end of 2021, this number surpassed 600k, and only in March 2023 did he achieve the coveted one million subscribers.

His channel has more than 560 videos with 139 million collective video views. As per Social Blade, the internet star has gained over 353k subscribers and more than 62.503 million views during the same period.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes